One-On-One With Notre Dame Baseball Coach Shawn Stiffler

Notre Dame is coming off a pair of outstanding baseball seasons that saw the Fighting Irish advanced to the NCAA Super Regional berths and a trip to the College World Series in 2022.

The architect of that success - former head coach Link Jarrett - left Notre Dame for his alma mater, Florida State. Notre Dame immediately went to look for a coach it believes can build on that success and take the Irish to even greater heights. That man was Shawn Stiffler, who spent the last 11 seasons as the head coach at Virginia Commonwealth.

Following his announcement as the head coach, Stiffler joined Irish Breakdown's Sean Stires for a one-on-one interview.

STIFFLER COACHING RECORD

Overall Head Coach Record: 352-207 (11 seasons at VCU)

Record includes overall record, conference record, conference finish

2012: 12-9 / 8-9 - 5th - Colonial (interim coach)

2013: 28-26 / 12-12 - 8th (tied) - Atlantic 10

2014: 37-20 / 15-10 - 4th - Atlantic 10

2015: 40-25 / 14-10 - 4th (tied) - Atlantic 10

2016: 38-19 / 17-9 - 2nd - Atlantic 10

2017: 35-22 / 21-7 - 1st - Atlantic 10

2018: 34-23 / 14-10 - 5th (tied) - Atlantic 10

2019: 39-19 / 19-5 - 1st - Atlantic 10

2020: 9-8 / 0-0

2021: 38-16 / 13-3 - 1st (South) - Atlantic 10

2022: 42-20 / 19-5 - 2nd - Atlantic 10

Postseason Results

2012 (CAA): Beat VCU, lost to UNC-Wilmington, beat Towson, lost to Hofstra

2014 (A10): Beat Richmond, beat Saint Louis, lost to George Mason, beat, Saint Louis, lost to George Mason

2015 (A10): Beat Davidson, beat Saint Louis, beat VCU, beat Rhode Island

2015 (NCAA Regional/Super): Beat Dallas Baptist, beat Oregon State, lost to Dallas Baptist, beat Dallas Baptist, lost to Miami twice

2016 (A10): Beat George Washington, lost to Davidson, lost to St. Joseph's

2017 (A10): Beat George Washington, beat Davidson, lost to Davidson twice

2018 (A10): Lost to Fordham, lost to George Washington

2019 (A10): Lost to Fordham, lost to Richmond

2021 (A10): Beat St. Joseph's, beat Rhode Island, Beat Dayton

2021 (NCAA Regional): Beat Campbell, lost to Mississippi State, lost to Campbell

2022 (A10): Beat Richmond, beat St. Joseph's, beat Davidson, beat Richmond

2022 (NCAA Regional): Beat Georgia, beat North Carolina, lost to North Carolina twice

