One-On-One With Notre Dame Baseball Coach Shawn Stiffler
Notre Dame is coming off a pair of outstanding baseball seasons that saw the Fighting Irish advanced to the NCAA Super Regional berths and a trip to the College World Series in 2022.
The architect of that success - former head coach Link Jarrett - left Notre Dame for his alma mater, Florida State. Notre Dame immediately went to look for a coach it believes can build on that success and take the Irish to even greater heights. That man was Shawn Stiffler, who spent the last 11 seasons as the head coach at Virginia Commonwealth.
Following his announcement as the head coach, Stiffler joined Irish Breakdown's Sean Stires for a one-on-one interview.
STIFFLER COACHING RECORD
Overall Head Coach Record: 352-207 (11 seasons at VCU)
Record includes overall record, conference record, conference finish
2012: 12-9 / 8-9 - 5th - Colonial (interim coach)
2013: 28-26 / 12-12 - 8th (tied) - Atlantic 10
2014: 37-20 / 15-10 - 4th - Atlantic 10
2015: 40-25 / 14-10 - 4th (tied) - Atlantic 10
2016: 38-19 / 17-9 - 2nd - Atlantic 10
2017: 35-22 / 21-7 - 1st - Atlantic 10
2018: 34-23 / 14-10 - 5th (tied) - Atlantic 10
2019: 39-19 / 19-5 - 1st - Atlantic 10
2020: 9-8 / 0-0
2021: 38-16 / 13-3 - 1st (South) - Atlantic 10
2022: 42-20 / 19-5 - 2nd - Atlantic 10
Postseason Results
2012 (CAA): Beat VCU, lost to UNC-Wilmington, beat Towson, lost to Hofstra
2014 (A10): Beat Richmond, beat Saint Louis, lost to George Mason, beat, Saint Louis, lost to George Mason
2015 (A10): Beat Davidson, beat Saint Louis, beat VCU, beat Rhode Island
2015 (NCAA Regional/Super): Beat Dallas Baptist, beat Oregon State, lost to Dallas Baptist, beat Dallas Baptist, lost to Miami twice
2016 (A10): Beat George Washington, lost to Davidson, lost to St. Joseph's
2017 (A10): Beat George Washington, beat Davidson, lost to Davidson twice
2018 (A10): Lost to Fordham, lost to George Washington
2019 (A10): Lost to Fordham, lost to Richmond
2021 (A10): Beat St. Joseph's, beat Rhode Island, Beat Dayton
2021 (NCAA Regional): Beat Campbell, lost to Mississippi State, lost to Campbell
2022 (A10): Beat Richmond, beat St. Joseph's, beat Davidson, beat Richmond
2022 (NCAA Regional): Beat Georgia, beat North Carolina, lost to North Carolina twice
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Read More
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense
Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook