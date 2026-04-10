Notre Dame women's basketball just wrapped up it's deepest NCAA Tournament run since before Covid, as it reached the Elite Eight before bowing out to UConn.



Since then, star guard Hannah Hidalgo has made official that she's returning for her senior season, and there is starting to be some smoke that perhaps the most saught after player in the transfer portal this off-season may join her in South Bend.



Audi Crooks, formerly of Iowa State, has been linked to Notre Dame, and this would be a huge get if it were to happen for the Niele Ivey and the Fighting Irish.

Who is Former Iowa State Star Audi Crooks?

Crooks is the best scorer in the transfer portal and would be a massive offensive addition for whoever ends up adding her this off-season.



The All-American center averaged 25.8 points per game this season and will have one season of eligibility remanining at the program she ultimately chooses.



Nothing is official yet, but there are signs that point to Notre Dame being a contender to land her talents.

Audi Crooks Seems to Like Notre Dame Suddenly

Recruiting and the transfer portal are a lot different than the world I grew up in, but I don't say that as a negative.



Crooks recently began following a few interesting accounts on Instagram - ones that Notre Dame fans should hope means good news for Niele Ivey and the Fighting Irish.

Audi Crooks, the most sought-after transfer portal target of the year, now follows the official Notre Dame WBB account on Instagram as well as head coach Niele Ivey and players Hannah Hidalgo and KK Bransford.



Crooks, a 6-3 center, was No. 2 nationally in scoring at 25.8 ppg. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aAmL9HrPFs — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) April 10, 2026

There might not be fire quite yet in Notre Dame's pursuit of the outstanding scorer, but there certainly appears to be smoke.



Now, what would the possible addition of Crooks mean to Ivey and the Notre Dame team?

Candace Parker Talks Crooks to Notre Dame Potential

It doesn't take a basketball brain child to figure out how Crooks would be used with Hidalgo if the pair is to team up.



The best point guard in the game grouped with the best inside scoring threat?



Pick-and-roll, pick-and-roll, and some more pick-and roll.

Basketball Hall of Famer Candace Parker recently discussed exactly that on her podcast with Aliyah Boston.

Iowa State's Audi Crooks went portaling 👀



Where do you see her ending up? pic.twitter.com/FKJfzuA5Vl — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) April 9, 2026

Notre Dame is already bringing in a stellar recruiting class, and if it's able to add Crooks, this could be a team with Final Four, if not national championship potential.



There are defensive holes that Crooks has in her game, but perhaps that makes Notre Dame the best option because of all the things Hidalgo has shown she can do to combat that.



This would be a massive get for Ivey and Notre Dame, and we'll continue to follow the story as it develops.