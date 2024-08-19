Caitlin Clark and Skylar Diggins-Smith's Sunday Feud: A Toy Story-Inspired Showdown
Remember in Toy Story when Andy has his birthday party and is gifted the brand new Buzz Lightyear?
After Andy drops his new toy off in his upstairs bedroom and leaves the house, all the toys, including Andy's old favorite Woody, come alive to meet the new guy.
Woody immediately shows his jealousy by questioning everything about Buzz's features and tries to downplay the features of Andy's new favorite toy.
If you were watching the Indiana Sky dismantle the Seattle Storm in WNBA action on Sunday afternoon, you saw something eerily similar.
Skylar Diggins-Smith Bumps Caitlin Clark - See It
The Indiana Fever and Seatte Storm entered the fourth quarter Sunday in a one-point game. The Fever came up big in the final frame, outscoring the Storm 33-17 in the final quarter for a 92-75 victory.
In the closing moments of the contest Caitlin Clark was celebrating walking off the floor near the bench when veteran Skylar Diggins-Smith sped walk to bump into the star rookie. She and her Storm teammates then acted like they were the victims of some crime as Clark walked through the Storm bench and back to her own.
See for yourself:
Woody, I mean Skylar, is Really Upset at Buzz, er, Caitlin
It's not hard to figure out what's going on here.
Skylar Diggins-Smith was once the big-time rookie, bringing more eyeballs to the WNBA (albeit not nearly as many as Clark has).
Now Diggins-Smith is on the back nine of her playing career and hardly in the spotlight she once so largely consumed.
It's one thing to be competitive and want to make a star rookie earn everything in the league, and that's what people enjoy.
It's another to stomp and pout when that star rookie goes and earns it right in front of your very eyes.
To her credit, Clark didn't appear to frazeled moments later on the Fever bench.
The behavior reeks of Woody trying to downplay the hipper new toy in Buzz Lightyear. and really the only word to describe it is sad.
—Enjoy free Irish coverage Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI—
Former Irish Tight End: Tennessee Football Surpasses Notre Dame in Scale
Florida State-Georgia Tech betting picks for College Football Week 0
Former Notre Dame soccer star hits absurd 66-yard field goal in NFL preseason
—Enjoy free Irish coverage Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI—