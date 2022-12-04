Go To SI Tickets To Get Seats For Notre Dame vs UConn

There is a huge women's basketball game going on this weekend in the Jimmy V Classic, and that is when the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 3 Connecticut Huskies.

The long-time rivals are both Top 10 teams this season, and they are set to face off at Purcell Pavilion at 3:00 PM in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame and UConn haven't faced each other since 2019, a game the Huskies won. The last time these two teams were both ranked was in the 2018-19 Final Four, a game the Fighting Irish won 81-76. They played in the Final Four the year prior as well, and that was also a Notre Dame win. The Irish won 91-89 in overtime on a last second shot by All-American guard Arike Ogunbowale.

