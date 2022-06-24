Skip to main content
NBA Draft

Blake Wesley Drafted By The San Antonio Spurs

Former Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley has been drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the NBA Draft

Former Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley has been drafted in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 25 overall pick.

Wesley, a native of South Bend, was at Notre Dame for just one season. The 6-5 wing earned second-team All-ACC and first-team All-ACC Rookie honors this past season. Wesley averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

The former Riley star was a key cog in Notre Dame's bounce back season. After missing the NCAA Tournament the previous four seasons, Notre Dame finished 24-11 and won two games in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Texas Tech. Wesley's 18 points were a key to Notre Dame's first round victory over 6-seed Alabama.

Wesley becomes the first former Notre Dame standout to be taken in the first round since Jerian Grant was selected No. 19 overall by the Washington Wizards back in 2015. Prior to that, Notre Dame had not had a player drafted in the first round since current assistant coach Ryan Humphrey was also taken No. 19 overall by the Utah Jazz.

Prior to the draft Wesley was projected to go No. 16 overall to the Atlanta Hawks by Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

