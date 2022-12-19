Notre Dame Women's Basketball Remains No. 5 In Latest AP Rankings

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team is holding tight at No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (9-1) played just one game in an eight-day stretch, but it allowed them to pick up their second-biggest win of the season.

The Fighting Irish were off for eight days due to final exams. When they returned to action on Sunday they traveled to then No. 6 and unbeaten Virginia Tech and handed the Hokies (10-1) their first loss of the season with a 63-52 victory. It’s Notre Dame’s second win over a Top 10 team this season.

The top five in the AP poll remains the same for a third consecutive week. Defending national champion South Carolina (11-0) won twice last week and remains No. 1 this week. The Gamecocks received all 28 first-place votes from a national media panel. They are followed by Stanford (11-1), Ohio State (11-0), and Indiana (11-0) each won once last week and occupy the 1-4 spots in front of Notre Dame. Stanford’s lone loss is to South Carolina.

The Fighting Irish continue to be the highest ranked team from the ACC team. Virginia Tech falls two spots after their loss to the Irish to No. 8 this week. North Carolina (9-1) and North Carolina State (11-1) are No. 6 and 7, respectively. Louisville (9-4) Virginia (12-0) are the only other two ACC teams receiving votes in this week’s poll.

UConn (8-2) and LSU (11-0) round out the Top 10.

Notre Dame hosts Western Michigan this Wednesday at Noon. They will not play again until they travel to Miami, Fla to play their second ACC game of the season on Dec. 29.

