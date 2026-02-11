If a young man chooses to go play basketball at Notre Dame currently, chances are strong that he won't play in the ACC Tournament in March.



However, chances of him playing in front of one of the most known people on earth is apparently strong.



On Tuesday night, Notre Dame lost yet again, this time at SMU by a score of 89-81. Notre Dame didn't quit and fought hard and all that jazz, yippee!



At the end of the day it was Notre Dame's 11th in its last 13 contests and fifth-straight overall. The Irish now sit at just 11-13 for the season and alone in the ACC basement at 2-10 in conference play. As of now, Notre Dame would not qualify for the ACC Tournament as only the top 15 of the 18 total schools in the conference make it.



However, that isn't keeping some of the most well-known people on Earth from checking out Notre Dame basketball both now and early next season.

Former President George W. Bush Sees Notre Dame Up Close

Perhaps more interesting to Notre Dame fans than anything that happened on the court Tuesday night at SMU was instead who was sitting courtside at the game. Former United States President George W. Bush took in the contest with former First Lady Laura in Dallas.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush in attendance at Moody Coliseum tonight for Notre Dame vs. SMU. pic.twitter.com/zIFhgVOfr7 — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) February 11, 2026

Bush is of course a native Texan and SMU is home to his Presidential Library.



However, a former United States President taking in a Notre Dame basketball game wasn't even the biggest name to be associated with seeing Micah Shrewsberry's squad up close in the near future.

Notre Dame to Open 2026-27 Season in Rome

According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame and Villanova are finalizing plans to begin the 2026-27 college basketball season against each other in Rome.



The plan is for it to be a double-header of games with the men's teams battling to start, followed by a matchup between the women's teams.



According to the report, "The motivation for the overseas twinbill happens to be one of the most famous people on the planet: Pope Leo XIV."

Father Dowd extended greetings and prayers from the Notre Dame family as he met with Pope Leo on Friday.



Their conversation centered on the role Notre Dame and other Catholic universities can play in supporting the Church, addressing the challenges of our times, and fostering… pic.twitter.com/njxRVBputl — University of Notre Dame (@NotreDame) November 17, 2025

Pope Leo XIV of course attended Villanova and grew up in Chicagoland. An avid sports fan, Pope Leo XIV was caught on TV during the Chicago White Sox win over the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the 2005 World Series.



The White Sox went onto win that series in a four-game sweep. The Pope will certainly be pulling for his Villanova in November, but perhaps a blessing from him could get Fighting Irish basketball back to respectability.



Any chance the game can be played outside in St. Peter's Square?