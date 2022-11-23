SI Tickets Is The Place For A Loaded December Slate For Notre Dame Hoops, Hockey

Notre Dame's basketball teams and the hockey program have some big games to end November and into December, and SI Tickets has great availability and rates for each game.

Notre Dame's men's basketball team ends the month (Nov. 30) with a home contest against the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans. MSU jumped into the Top 25 this week after back-to-back wins over then No. 4 Kentucky and Villanova.

The Irish hoops team is 5-0 on the season, but the matchup against the Spartans will be their biggest test yet.

Four days later the Irish host Syracuse for their first ACC matchup of the season.

Notre Dame also has home contests in December against Marquette, Boston University, Jacksonville and Miami (Fla.).

The Notre Dame's women's hoops team is 4-0 and up to No. 7 in the polls. There are two huge home games in December, and both are in the next week. Of course, SI Tickets has you covered!

Notre Dame kicks of the month off (Dec. 1) with a 6:30 PM matchup against No. 14 Maryland, and the Terps are coming off a 73-68 win over No. 17 Baylor. Three days later Notre Dame hosts No. 3 UConn in one of the best hoops rivalries around. UConn has already knocked off then No. 3 Texas (83-76) and No. 10 NC State (91-69).

The Fighting Irish hockey team returns to Compton Arenas on Dec. 9 for a league contest against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The two teams will face off on Friday the 9th and Saturday the 10th. The month ends with the hockey team hosting Alaska Fairbanks for a series.

