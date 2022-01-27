Skip to main content

In The Film Room: Breaking Down Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon and Drayk Bowen

Breaking down Notre Dame 2023 defensive commits Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon and Drayk Bowen

Notre Dame already has one of the nation's best 2023 recruiting classes, and the group is fueled by an elite group of front seven players. In our latest show we break down those three commits and go into the film room to show their talent, discuss their strengths and talk about how they fit at Notre Dame.

Landing defensive end Keon Keeley, defensive end Brenan Vernon and linebacker Drayk Bowen gives Notre Dame a tremendous foundation to build the class around. In order to build an elite defense you need elite front seven players, and that is what Notre Dame has with this trio.

We begin the breakdown with a look at Keeley. During this portion of the show we discuss his recruiting rankings, his strengths as a player and the impact his commitment has for the Notre Dame class. We then dive into the film room to show Keeley's special skills.

Next we dive into Vernon and begin by discussing the strange range of rankings he currently has. We talk about how well he fits with Keeley, his strengths as a player and how he fits into the Irish defense before we dive into the film.

The breakdown wraps up with a look at Bowen, who is a two-sport star (baseball). We talk about his rankings, his strengths as a player and how he fits into the Irish defense. Next we bring up the film and put on display what makes Bowen such an impactful pickup for the Irish.

We answer a few listener questions and talk about Notre Dame's reputation developing defensive linemen, and what Keeley and Isaiah Foskey panning out could do for that reputation before ending the show.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Read More

Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Keon Keeley
Film Room

In The Film Room: Breaking Down Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon and Drayk Bowen

40 seconds ago
Jaylen Sneed - Tyson Ford
Recruiting

Notre Dame Signees Make Massive Jumps In Final Rivals250 Rankings

9 hours ago
Tommy Rees
Recruiting

Recruiting Needs For The 2023 Class: Offense Edition

16 hours ago
Recruiting
Recruiting

Notre Dame Looking To Get Into The Mix For Talented North Carolina Defender

22 hours ago
Blake Fisher
Football

Breaking Down The Most Important Tasks For Harry Hiestand and Chansi Stuckey

Jan 26, 2022
Al Washington
Football

It's Official: Notre Dame Hires Al Washington To Coach The Defensive Line

Jan 25, 2022
Tobias Merriweather
Football

Notre Dame Lands Four 2022 Signees In Final SI99 Rankings

Jan 25, 2022
Luke Montgomery
Recruiting

Notre Dame Continues To Make Luke Montgomery A Priority After Coaching Change

Jan 25, 2022