In The Film Room: Breaking Down Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon and Drayk Bowen

Notre Dame already has one of the nation's best 2023 recruiting classes, and the group is fueled by an elite group of front seven players. In our latest show we break down those three commits and go into the film room to show their talent, discuss their strengths and talk about how they fit at Notre Dame.

Landing defensive end Keon Keeley, defensive end Brenan Vernon and linebacker Drayk Bowen gives Notre Dame a tremendous foundation to build the class around. In order to build an elite defense you need elite front seven players, and that is what Notre Dame has with this trio.

We begin the breakdown with a look at Keeley. During this portion of the show we discuss his recruiting rankings, his strengths as a player and the impact his commitment has for the Notre Dame class. We then dive into the film room to show Keeley's special skills.

Next we dive into Vernon and begin by discussing the strange range of rankings he currently has. We talk about how well he fits with Keeley, his strengths as a player and how he fits into the Irish defense before we dive into the film.

The breakdown wraps up with a look at Bowen, who is a two-sport star (baseball). We talk about his rankings, his strengths as a player and how he fits into the Irish defense. Next we bring up the film and put on display what makes Bowen such an impactful pickup for the Irish.

We answer a few listener questions and talk about Notre Dame's reputation developing defensive linemen, and what Keeley and Isaiah Foskey panning out could do for that reputation before ending the show.

