Film Room: Breaking Down Notre Dame Commit Jadarian Price

One of the most explosive and instinctual running backs in the country will be coming to South Bend from Texas, and that would be Denison (Texas) High School star Jadarian Price.

When provided with the opportunity to see one of the best all-around running backs in the country, and do so from the press box with a bird’s-eye view, it helped to place into perspective just how talented a certain Texas high school running back and future Notre Dame Football player had already become.

Here’s a look at one of Notre Dame’s top football recruits.

Jadarian Price

Position: Running Back

Size: 5-11, 185 pounds

High School: Denison (Texas) High school



Recruitment: Selected Notre Dame over a host of offers, including a high-interest group of Texas, Stanford and Oklahoma State. Price’s first offer was from the University of Texas-San Antonio as a freshman. Shortly thereafter, his second offer from the University of Texas-Austin, also as a freshman. That places this young man’s talent in perspective. There’s a reason he was so coveted by the Longhorns at an early age, and that’s where the analysis of his game begins.

From interviewing Price, here’s what he said about why he picked Notre Dame.

“Stanford was one of the top schools on my list,” Price said about his recruitment. “You could tell that I’m a big academics guy. I’m big on life after football. So when Notre Dame came in I was like, ‘Well, this is the best opportunity to transform my skills in the classroom and on the field.

“Where I’ll have a chance to make my dreams of making the NFL, being behind one of the best offensive lines, and also having your Notre Dame degree, which is seen as being amazing throughout the entire world. So, I thought it was best for the both of us.”

First-Step Speed

When Price decides to “go” it’s full bore; his first step should be considered elite even by college football standards. Few running backs reach maximum speed as quickly as Price, and that begins with when he decides to plant and explode forward.

What makes his explosive first step even better stems from Price often running laterally along the line of scrimmage, seeing a hole, and immediately cutting upfield and going north-south with a 90-degree cut that’s also explosive; he does not need to just be going forward to be explosive.

Price possesses the ability to cut and accelerate with ease. He’s in control of it as well.

Patient Runner

Price will not just pick the first hole he sees and run towards it. He will follow his blockers and hit the hole accordingly. Often times, Price makes a jump cut and speeds up as soon as he hits the ground after the jump cut. In whatever way he needs to use his skills, Price’s patience as a runner helps him do so.

He’s a great candidate to play within Notre Dame’s zone rushing attack. Whether it’s a cutback lane or following the primary lane to the second level, Price will use vision and patience together to maximize his opportunities. This also extends into an area that new-age running backs need to be good to truly be amongst high school and college football’s elite.

Being a Receiver

There are multiple areas to like about Price as a receiver. To gain a better overall thought process about his skills out of the backfield, here’s what Denison Head Coach Brent Whitson stated about Price’s ability to catch the football, before going further into his pass-catching skills.

“He’s a tremendous receiver, we didn’t know that," Whitson explained. "You start doing some things in spring football, and over the summer that he has an opportunity to catch the ball and you see that he’s got incredible body control and great ball skills. Then again, does that zero-to-60 thing once he receives it.

“So many guys can run fast but can’t ensure the catch. Once he ensures the catch, he lights the fuse and can go. We use him in the flat quite a bit. As a guy you find ways to get him to where he can out run an inside linebacker. Make the matchup where he can get outside and go.

“Again, zero drops. Zero drops. If you throw it at him, if it’s a target it’s a catch. Whatever he’s got to do. He has two of the most incredible catches I think I’ve ever seen this year, on scrambles by a quarterback and kind of had to fling it up, and he goes and twists and sticks his feet.

“The good thing about him, it’s not over then. Then he gets both feet on the ground. Well, my dad always told me you can’t drop a cat on its back. Well, JD is just like that.”

You can read the full interview with Coach Whitson by clicking right here.

Coach Whitson was correct. During the game against Frisco (Texas) Liberty, Denison ran a screen to the right. The defensive line was sucked into the backfield, and as soon as Price snatched the football out of the air, like a cat he turned and naturally became a running back once again.

His burst was on full display once again. Even with multiple defenders having the angle at the linebacker and defensive back levels, Price bursted by each of them. 50 yards later he was in the end zone.

Price used his hands to catch the ball. It was natural. Afterwards, he became a runner right away. That’s the key. If a player with Price’s skills can quickly transition to attacking the defense, there’s a greater chance for chunk-yardage plays. He’s a natural receiver.

Watching him during warm ups, Price caught the football very well away from his body. He could easily play slot receiver or outside receiver. This is a true athlete that likes playing running back.

Strength

This is the one area that surprised in more than one way. Price’s ability to hit a defender and move him back was obvious all night long. Despite being focused on for the entirety of the game, Price would commonly move the pile forward when there was not much running room.

Additionally, he generated good power even when he was not creating contact directly in front of him. This young man’s leg and hip power will create good yardage even when being hit from the side or at a 45-degree angle.

Before wrapping up the evaluation, here’s what Price had to say during a short interview regarding his strength: “During the spring, I power cleaned 315 (pounds) and benched 265 (pounds).”

After a year in the Notre Dame strength and conditioning program, look for Price to be a special inside and outside runner, with the latter being his better attribute due to sheer speed right now. He’s still quite capable during inside zone and gap plays, however, so he can take a run to the end zone even if it requires breaking a tackle in the hole because he’s strong enough, and he’s going to use that first-step speed after contact to quickly get back up to full speed and out run the secondary.

Final Thoughts

Price is one of those rare combinations of speed and athleticism that do not come around every day. Despite being ranked in the top 300 by major recruiting publications, his upside and long-term ability make him a possible NFL running back.

It starts with the speed, and it’s hard to define without seeing it live, but he ran away from Dallas high school football players like it was nothing. He can fly! Combining that with a super attitude and being a player with a 4.4 GPA makes him a great fit for Notre Dame. Look for Price to be a valuable member of the Fighting Irish during the next three to four years.

