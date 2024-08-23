2024 Notre Dame Team the Most Talented in Years
Notre Dame really likes its roster this year on each side of the ball
Notre Dame's 2024 roster is its most talented, athletic, and deep in quite some time. It features an excellent blend of proven upperclassmen with experience and younger players with high physical upside in most position groups on the team.
This kind of roster blend affords Notre Dame certain luxuries that will be especially helpful this year. Look no further than Week 1 in the heat against Texas A&M. The Irish will need to rotate players frequently to keep them fresh, and they can do so without worrying about a significant drop-off in production.
This advantageous roster blend of youth and experience will also allow the younger players to learn at a comfortable pace behind proven veterans. Not being rushed while still contributing will provide the perfect growth ramp for the youngsters.
There is one glaring area of position group concern entering 2024
If Notre Dame had not lost both of its starting offensive tackles to the NFL draft, the Irish would be considered a true CFP title threat. But with Joe Alt and Blake Fisher's absences combined with the season-ending injury to Charles Jagusah and questions at left guard, as well, this group starts the year on unstable footing.
This extreme of an issue along the offensive line would always be a major concern, but this effect is being amplified by the fact that Notre Dame's Week1 opponent Texas A&M's strength is the defensive front and pass rush. If Notre Dame's retooled offensive line lineup can survive the visit to College Station and get better throughout the year, the sky could be the limit for this group.
- Can Anthonie Knapp Pull off a Joe Alt for Notre Dame Football?
- Irish In The NFL: 23 Former Notre Dame Athletes in AFC Training Camps
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter at @AlwaysirishINC,and or your preferred video / audio podcast provider.