AAC Championship Predictions: #22 UCF Golden Knights vs #18 Tulane Green Wave

There are a lot of rematch games this weekend in the conference championship round, and that is true in the AAC when No. 22 UCF (9-3) takes on No. 18 Tulane (10-2). UCF won the first matchup by a 38-31 score, and the Wave are looking for payback after beating Cincinnati last week to clinch their spot in this game.

Where: Yulman Stadium (New Orleans, La.)

When: 4:00 PM ET

Network: ABC

Line: Tulane -4.0, O/U 57

IB has broken down the game and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: UCF 27, Tulane 20

I'm always talking about how tough it is to win a rematch, but I'm picking that twice this weekend, and we already saw Utah win their rematch. There have been some distractions at Tulane over the last week, with rumblings of their head coach and quarterback leaving the program after the season. It will either galvanize the Wave, they rally, and they smack UCF or it will be a distraction. I'm going with it being a distraction.

I also think there are some matchup issues that were exposed in the first matchup, a game the Golden Knights led by 10 at halftime, and 17 and 14 at different points in the second half. Tulane is a well coached, solid football team that lacks a lot of overall team speed, and UCF exploited that in the opener, rushing for 336 yards on the back of quarterback John Rhys Plumlee racking up 176 yards on the ground.

I see those same issues flaring up in this game. If Tulane can pressure Plumlee and keep him from going off in the pass game, and if their own quarterback Michael Pratt can make big plays down the field I could see the Wave winning, but I think the speed of the Knights carries the day.

Prediction: Tulane 24, UCF 21

The Green Wave are looking for a berth in the Cotton Bowl with a win but to be honest the winner of this game will represent the Group of Five in that game. I have no good reason but I like Tulane in this one.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Tulane 28, UCF 20

UCF is a good running team but has been way too up and down so far this season. They are opposed by a Tulane team that just keeps proving the doubters wrong.

While the Green Wave boast a potent rushing attack, expect quarterback Michael Pratt to have his finest game of the season. The magic season for Tulane continues.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Tulane 38, UCF 31

UCF ruined Tulane’s season with the regular season win last month and now the Green Wave will get its revenge after playing well in that loss.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 45-19

Vince - 40-24

Ryan - 38-26

Sean - 37-27

Shaun - 36-28

Andrew - 36-28

