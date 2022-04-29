Baltimore Ravens Draft Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton

Former Notre Dame All-American safety Kyle Hamilton was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hamilton was taken with the No. 14 overall pick.

Hamilton is the second former Notre Dame standout to go to the Ravens in the first round in recent seasons, as Baltimore took Ronnie Stanley with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Hamilton is the second former Irish safety go in round one of the last decade, as former Irish standout Harrison Smith was taken in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Hamilton was a two-time All-American during his three seasons at Notre Dame. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 despite playing in just seven games. Hamilton racked up 34 tackles, picked off three passes, broke up four more throws and had two tackles for loss in limited action.

The Atlanta native was a Football Writers Association of American first-team All-American in 2020 as well. That was Hamilton's best season in an Irish uniform, as the 6-4 standout racked up 63 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and picked off a pass. Hamilton was also named a first-team All-ACC player following the 2020 season, which marked the only time Notre Dame ever participated in a league for football.

Hamilton registered 41 tackles and picked off a career high four throws as a true freshman in 2019, which earned him Freshman All-American honors from the FWAA, Pro Football Focus and from The Athletic.

Baltimore also drafted edge Daelin Hayes in the fifth round of last year's draft. Hayes and Hamilton were teammates during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Baltimore also drafted former Irish wide receiver Miles Boykin in the third round of the 2019 draft and took former Irish end Kapron Lewis-Moore in the fifth round of the 2013 draft.

