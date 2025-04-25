Where Will Benjamin Morrison Be Taken in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Around this time last year, former Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison was considered a top 15 overall pick, maybe even top five if everything went right. But he missed most of last year with a hip injury, and for an NFL corner, anything that happens to take just a smidge off the speed is a killer.
Most Notre Dame historians, including this self-appointed one, will tell you Morrison joins Bobby Taylor, Todd Lyght, and Julian Love as the best Irish cornerbacks of recent vintage. And like the aforementioned trio of Notre Dame superstars, I expect Morrison to have a successful transition into the NFL ... if he's healthy.
Detractors will focus on those injury issues that limited to only six games. The other big question that remains is where does he fit best? Here are the three teams that would be the right place for the former Irish star to go.
Green Bay Packers
With Jaire Alexander potentially on the outs, cornerback is an obvious need for the Packers.
The addition of Nate Hobbs from the Raiders this offseason has lessened the need but both Hobbs and the returning Keisean Nixon have thrived in the slot, not on the outside.
If Alexander leaves, Morrison would absolutely fit. But even with Alexander returning, the Irish captain would round out a dynamic set of cornerbacks necessary to combat the pass happy NFL offenses they’ll face.
New Orleans Saints
They drafted Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second round last season, but the Alabama product is the only real cornerback of the future for a team mired in mediocrity.
The Saints invested money in safety Justin Reid this offseason to pair with Tyrann Mathieu so adding a cornerback like Morrison who can play right away and be a building block moving forward works.
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens were 31st last season in pass yards allowed, but a lot of that was a function of teams playing from behind as their per play numbers aren’t nearly that bad. But Morrison ending up with the Ravens would seem to fit Baltimore’s history of catching uber-talented, highly regarded prospect who fall into their lap during the draft process.
With Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and last year’s first round pick Nate Wiggins along with new Raven Malaki Starks, Morrison could join to form a talented quartet of defensive backs primed for a playoff run.