Big 12 Championship Predictions: #10 Kansas State Wildcats at #3 TCU Horned Frogs

The Big 12 Championship Game pits the two of the biggest surprise teams in the country. The #10 Kansas State Wildcats broke out under fourth-year head coach Chris Klieman while the #3 TCU Horned Frogs dominated under first-year coach Sonny Dykes.

This is a battle of two very well coached football teams with talented skill players and scrappy defenses.

Where: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

When: 12:00 PM ET

Network: ABC

Line: TCU -2.5, O/U 62

IB has broken down the game and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: TCU 34, Kansas State 27

I've been back and forth on this one all week. It's very hard to beat a good team twice, and that is what TCU has to do in order to win the Big 12 title. Kansas State also led that game 28-10 at one point, so the Wildcats won't back down from the Horned Frogs. Kansas State's offense also enters this matchup playing as well as it has all season.

I'm still picking TCU, and it's not because I believe they are a team of destiny. I just feel that TCU has too much offensive firepower. That is why they came from behind against K-State the first time, and why they will jump on the Wildcats this time. Kendre Miller is one of the top backs in the league and the Horned Frogs have a lot of speed on the perimeter.

This should allow quarterback Max Duggan to get the ball out to his playmakers, which takes a lot of pressure off Miller and the run game. Duggan has been money all season and I see no reason to bet against him and the rest of this undefeated TCU squad now.

Prediction: TCU 35, Kansas State 31

The only top ten game this weekend and should be one of the best. The Wildcats have an opportunity to secure their spot in the playoff with a win to remain undefeated. It just feels like with the way TCU has played all year that they are destined for the playoff. I think this one will be close and the Horned Frogs will prevail in the end.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Kansas State 42, TCU 37

TCU looks destined to finish the undefeated season and punch their ticket for the College Football Playoffs. If we’ve learned anything, however, this is the season of chaos.

TCU was able to march back from an early deficit in the team’s first matchup. On this day, Kansas State is able to pull it out. They are led by quarterback Will Howard, who has really turned heads recently. They will be led by a powerful rushing attack behind the dynamic ability of Deuce Vaughn.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: TCU 34, Kansas State 31

K-State is the second best running team in the Big 12. They ran the ball well in the first meeting with TCU and still lost after blowing an 18-point lead.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 45-19

Vince - 40-24

Ryan - 38-26

Sean - 37-27

Shaun - 36-28

Andrew - 36-28

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter