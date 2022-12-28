Bowl Prediction: #12 Washington Huskies vs #20 Texas Longhorns

One of the more entertaining games of the bowl season could be the matchup between Texas and Washington, teams that haven't played since they squared off in the 2001 Holiday Bowl.

Washington (10-2) had an outstanding season under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer while the Longhorns (8-4) had a bit of a disappointing season number two under Steve Sarkisian. The winner of this game goes into the offseason with some strong momentum.

Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

When: December 29th - 9:00 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Spread: Texas -3.0, O/U 67.5

IB has broken down the game and now it's time for us to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Washington 38, Texas 27

From a record standpoint the Longhorns had a disappointing campaign, but their four losses were by a combined 18 points. Texas started to show it can win games and took a positive step forward this season, but it wasn't quite the jump I'm sure they hoped to make. A bowl win over Washington would be a strong way to finish the season, but I don't see that happening.

This is a tough matchup for Texas, and playing this game without Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson toting the rock doesn't make things any easier for the Longhorns. That makes it harder for Texas to control the clock against a potent Washington offense, and also puts even more pressure on the strong right arm of quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Washington finished the season red hot, winning their final six games, including a pair of wins over ranked foes. We saw more balance from the Washington offense in the final two wins, which is a scary thought against a Texas defense that struggles to handle good pass attacks. That ultimately will be the difference and Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies will win what I expect to be an entertaining game.

Prediction: Texas 31, Washington 24

To say that Texas will have home field advantage at the Alamo Bowl would be a drastic understatement. The Alamodome is a mere hour drive from Austin and about 2,150 miles miles from Seattle. I really do like Michael Penix Jr. and what he has been able to do with the Husky offense but there is just too much to overcome for me in this particular game. I will take the Horns in this one.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Washington 31, Texas 27

Texas will be without their star running back Bijan Robinson, as well as their backup running back Roschon Johnson. It’s tough to predict just how ready Texas will be to play.

The Huskies have a majority of their team ready to come back in 2023. This game begins a standout campaign for Washington and this is a little preview for what their offense could look like next season.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Texas 42, Washington 38

This is a premiere quarterback matchup in Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Quinn Ewers of Texas. Washington has the worst pass efficiency defense in the Pac-12, but the offense leads the nation in passing and third down conversions.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Washington 44, Texas 30

In a matchup that could give us a preview of two top-10 teams heading into next season, Michael Penix Jr. leads his Husky team into a juicy Alamo Bowl matchup against the Quinn Ewers-led Longhorns. Texas is missing its top two running backs in Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, and when the Horns have had to rely solely on the arm of Ewers this season they have struggled to find consistency.

In 8 wins this season, Longhorn QBs have completed 67% of passes and thrown 17 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions. However, in the 4 losses, Texas QBs have completed just 52% of passes and thrown only 4 touchdowns against 5 interceptions.

Washington has flown under the radar most of the season and will be fired up to take on a blue blood opponent as an underdog. Expect Penix to have a monster day as the Dawgs pull away from a young Longhorn team in the second half.

