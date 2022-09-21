Skip to main content

Breaking Down Notre Dame's Next Opponent, The North Carolina Tar Heels

Irish Breakdown goes in depth to break down the North Carolina offense and defense

Notre Dame (1-2) heads south this weekend to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0), who are coming off a bye week. Notre Dame earned its first victory of the season this past weekend when it defeated Cal, but the Tar Heels present a completely different challenge.

While California was a tough defensive football team, it was offensively challenged. North Carolina's defense is abysmal, but its offense is incredibly explosive and ranks as one of the best units in the country through three games.

In our most recent Irish Breakdown show we dive into the film room to break down the Tar Heels on both sides of the ball.

We spent more time on the North Carolina offense than we did the defense, as that is the side of the ball that presents the most problems. 

During the show we talk big picture aspects of the Tar Heel offense, and the philosophy that Phil Longo employs. We go over their personnel and how it has adapted in 2022.

Next we dive into the North Carolina ground attack, which is interesting to break down. It's not a unit that flashes on film, but the numbers are quite good through three games. We break down the G Wrap play that UNC likes to run, and one that it ripped off for a big touchdown when the two teams met a season ago.

Next we dive into the Tar Heel pass attack, and discuss its overall philosophy and what makes it so difficult to defend. We go into the film to show the different aspects North Carolina employs that make the pass game work. During that portion of the show we discuss the use of motions, its levels concepts, its play-action game and the manner in which it emphasizes post-snap switch routes.

Quarterback Drake Maye gets a lot of our attention, and we also mention how things will change now that wide receiver Josh Downs is scheduled to return.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Drake Maye
Football

Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame's Challenge Vs North Carolina Offense

By Sean Stires
North carolina
Football

Notre Dame Opponent Insider: First Glance Look At The North Carolina Tar Heels

By Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame vs North Carolina 1
Football

Series History: Notre Dame and North Carolina Have A Longer Football History Than You Think

By Andrew McDonough
Notre Dame vs North Carolina
Football

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs North Carolina

By Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame
Recruiting

Standout In-State Wide Receiver Nitro Tuggle Enjoys Notre Dame Visit

By Ryan Roberts
Marcus Freeman
Football

Notre Dame Notebook: Marcus Freeman Talks Firsts, Tobias Merriweather, Game Communication And More

By Sean Stires
Drake Maye
Football

North Carolina Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell
Eli Raridon
Football

Notre Dame Now Has Even More Reason To Play Tobias Merriweather, Eli Raridon and Holden Staes

By Bryan Driskell