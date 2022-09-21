Breaking Down Notre Dame's Next Opponent, The North Carolina Tar Heels

Notre Dame (1-2) heads south this weekend to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0), who are coming off a bye week. Notre Dame earned its first victory of the season this past weekend when it defeated Cal, but the Tar Heels present a completely different challenge.

While California was a tough defensive football team, it was offensively challenged. North Carolina's defense is abysmal, but its offense is incredibly explosive and ranks as one of the best units in the country through three games.

In our most recent Irish Breakdown show we dive into the film room to break down the Tar Heels on both sides of the ball.

We spent more time on the North Carolina offense than we did the defense, as that is the side of the ball that presents the most problems.

During the show we talk big picture aspects of the Tar Heel offense, and the philosophy that Phil Longo employs. We go over their personnel and how it has adapted in 2022.

Next we dive into the North Carolina ground attack, which is interesting to break down. It's not a unit that flashes on film, but the numbers are quite good through three games. We break down the G Wrap play that UNC likes to run, and one that it ripped off for a big touchdown when the two teams met a season ago.

Next we dive into the Tar Heel pass attack, and discuss its overall philosophy and what makes it so difficult to defend. We go into the film to show the different aspects North Carolina employs that make the pass game work. During that portion of the show we discuss the use of motions, its levels concepts, its play-action game and the manner in which it emphasizes post-snap switch routes.

Quarterback Drake Maye gets a lot of our attention, and we also mention how things will change now that wide receiver Josh Downs is scheduled to return.

