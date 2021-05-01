Cleveland Browns Draft Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Former Notre Dame All-American linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

Owusu-Koramoah won the Butkus Award in 2020, an honor that goes to the nation's best linebacker. The Hampton, Va. native racked up 62 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles this past season. Owusu-Koramoah was a game-changer for Notre Dame, not just with the big-time plays that he made, often in clutch moments, but also for how he forced opponents to game plan to avoid him as much as possible.

Following the 2020 season, Owusu-Koramoah was named a unanimous All-American and the defensive player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference to go along with his Butkus Award.

His first season in the starting lineup was the 2019 campaign, and during that season Owusu-Koramoah racked up 80 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks to go with four pass break ups.

Owusu-Koramoah is an elite athlete that brings a unique skillset to the NFL. He's a gifted cover player on the second level, showing the ability to thrive in matchups against tight ends and backs, but Owusu-Koramoah also often controlled matchups in the slot against receivers.

The short-area speed, burst and power that he brings to the game makes him a highly effective run defender and also makes him an impactful blitzer.

To read my entire draft profile on Owusu-Koramoah click HERE.

