Game Prediction: #6 Alabama Crimson Tide at #10 LSU Tigers

No. 6 Alabama (7-1) and No. 10 LSU (6-2) are set to square off in a battle that will go a long way towards determining the champion of the SEC West.

Where: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.)

When: 7:00 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Line: Alabama -13.5, O/U 56.5

IB has broken down the game and now it's time for predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Advantage: Alabama 37, LSU 20

LSU has posted back-to-back impressive wins, but this is a different animal. Ole Miss is overrated and Florida has been struggling over the last month. LSU handled its business against both teams, but it will have a much tougher time against the Crimson Tide.

LSU was able put Ole Miss away late and it jumped on Florida early. Neither team does much on defense, and that will be the difference in this game. LSU has weapons on offense but it has been able to overcome poor offensive line play against Florida and Ole Miss's poor defenses. LSU ranks 118th in sacks allowed, which is a nightmare matchup against Alabama's pass rush, which ranks 21st in sacks. Expect Will Anderson is going to have a huge game and rattle Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels.

LSU has given up an average of 434.8 yards per game over the last month, and that's what Alabama needs to get its offense on track. Bryce Young has been good in his two games since returning from injury, but he hasn't been as sharp as he was prior to the injury. He's now over a month removed from the injury and he's going to get back to looking like the reigning Heisman winner.

LSU might be able to stay with Alabama early, but the Tide will win this one going away.

Advantage: Alabama 41, LSU 21

There is no chance that LSU deserves to be #10 in the country, unless of course they can beat Alabama. Unfortunately I do not think the Tigers have that victory in them. Regardless of Brian Kelly's record against Nick Saban (0-2) I just do not think that LSU has the horses to keep up with Bama. I think at the end of the day this is going to be a two+ score game and it just won't be that close. LSU is going to prove to everyone that they never belonged in the top ten.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Advantage: Alabama 45, LSU 28

Playing in Death Valley isn’t easy and LSU comes in with a decent amount of confidence. Ultimately, the talent gap is just a bit of an issue right now.

Alabama has the talent advantage pretty much across the board and is looking for a statement victory on Saturday. The combination of running back Jahmyr Gibbs and quarterback Bryce Young should be the difference in this contest.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Advantage: Alabama 30, LSU 21

LSU has gotten off to slow starts at home against Tennessee and Ole Miss. Their defense has picked things up as of late with the emergence of Harold Perkins Jr. Pressuring Bryce Young will be the game plan, but the Crimson Tide running backs will be the difference in this matchup. Plus, Will Anderson will make some big plays when it matters.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Advantage: Alabama 37, LSU 20

Brian Kelly’s already had a chance to beat a Top 10 team at home this season, but Tennessee won 40-13. Kelly has LSU in the Top 10 himself, but it won’t last long. The way to beat Alabama is to throw deep, but Tiger QB Jayden Daniels is completing more dinks and dunks than bombs.

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Advantage: Alabama 44, LSU 28

Brian Kelly takes on Nick Saban for the third time in his career and will fall to 0-3 in a game that won't be as close as the score indicates. Kelly will find that despite having access to the revolving door of the transfer portal, loads of NIL money, and better facilities (though are they really better facilities if he's already making a $1 million personal investment in them?), the simple fact remains that he is not a good enough coach to beat Saban without being willing to overhaul his approach.

This Alabama team has been shaky at times this season - especially on the road - but with an additional two weeks removed from Bryce Young's injury and a breath of fresh air from the fact the Tide debuted at #6 in the CFP rankings (ahead of undefeated TCU), the Tide will be locked in. Alabama's defense will focus on keeping LSU QB Jayden Daniels in the pocket while on offense, the Tide will use one of the SEC's best offensive lines to slow the fierce Tiger pass rush and allow Young time to attack the LSU secondary downfield.

