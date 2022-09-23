Game Prediction: #10 Arkansas Razorbacks vs #23 Texas A&M Aggies

The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) and the 23rd-ranked Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) square off in a huge SEC West battle this weekend. For Arkansas it's a chance to truly kick down the door and let the CFB world know Sam Pittman's squad has arrived. For the Aggies it's a chance to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Appalachian State and get themselves right before a tough upcoming stretch of games.

Both teams have a lot to prove, and both have a lot on the line. Irish Breakdown has previewed the game and is ready to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 20

I love what Sam Pittman is doing and I have been a fan of KJ Jefferson's quarterback skill going all the way back to when Notre Dame was looking at him coming out of Sardis (Miss.) North Panola. Notre Dame ultimately went in a different direction (Cade McNamara, then Brendon Clark), but Jefferson has turned into quite the standout for the Razorbacks and he's coming off of a career-high 385 yards in a comeback win over Missouri State.

Arkansas's offense is really humming, and on paper this seems like a game they should win. Texas A&M's offense has sputtered all season and their ground attack has been atrocious. I'm picking the Aggies to pull off the upset for the same reasons I picked them to beat Miami last week, their defense is still pretty good and Max Johnson at quarterback gives them the best chance to win games.

A&M didn't need Johnson to light it up against Miami, but he'll need to hit more big throws in order to knock off the Razorbacks. Arkansas might not be able to run on the Aggies the way they have their first three opponents, and if I'm right about that Johnson will get chances to hit some big plays against a Razorback secondary that has yet to hold an opponent under 300 passing yards.

It will be a great game, but this year I think the Aggies are the ones who make the big pass plays needed to win the game.

Prediction: Arkansas 35, Texas A&M 13

This is a huge opportunity for the upstart Razorbacks. They are going on the road to technically a neutral field at Jerry's World to face a wildly confusing Aggie team. The Aggies offense is still a mystery and what the Hogs do best, throw the ball, is truly the Achilles Heel for the A&M defense. At the end of the day I do not think this one will be all that close.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Arkansas 27, Texas A&M 20

Jimbo Fisher is becoming more fraudulent as a head coach with each passing game and season. The Aggies have been underwhelming this season regardless of the outcome. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks come into this matchup with an elevated offense led by KJ Jefferson and a defense that creates havoc and turnovers. The Aggies should be able to slow the Razorbacks’ rushing attack a little, but Jefferson’s ability to make play with his legs is going to be the difference maker in this matchup. The Aggies got away with key secondary injuries versus the Hurricanes, but that luck runs out at home this week.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Arkansas 28, Texas A&M 16

The Aggies just had a massive victory last week against Miami, therefore, they are due to their typical letdown. Quarterback Max Johnson left a lot to be desired in his first start last week. On the other side, Arkansas has it working on offense with the tandem of quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. Arkansas has a chance to wear this team down and show that they are here to stay down the stretch of this season.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 16

Texas A&M’s defense is ninth in the nation, allowing just 8.6 points a game, while Arkansas has won three higher scoring games against Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State. All three teams threw for over 325 against the Hogs, but that won’t be an issue against the Aggies. Arkansas leads the nation with 17 sacks and is also seventh against the run.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH

Prediction: Arkansas 19, Texas A&M 16

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M took a major step toward salvaging their season last weekend with a 17-9 victory over Miami, and this week have a chance to knock off a top-ten team with Arkansas coming to town. Which Arkansas will show up - the one that knocked off Cincinnati and South Carolina, or the one that almost lost to Missouri State? I think it's the former, as the Razorbacks are a bad matchup for the Aggies.

The key to stopping Arkansas is to stop the rushing attack, but this A&M defense surprisingly ranks 12th in the SEC, allowing 154.3 YPG on the ground. Arkansas does not have a great defense, but it's good enough to limit a Texas A&M team that ranks last in the conference and 110th in the country in total offense.

Bryan - 10-4

Vince - 10-4

Shaun - 9-5

Sean - 9-5

Ryan - 9-5

Andrew - 7-7

