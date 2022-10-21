Clemson vs Syracuse: Game Prediction, Preview

There is a huge matchup in the ACC this weekend when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers (7-0) and the No. 14 Syracuse Orange. It's a battle for supremacy in the Atlantic Division. Clemson has bounced back from its down 2022 campaign, and the Orange have already surpassed their 2021 win total and are one of the nation's surprise teams.

Where: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, S.C.)

When: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ABC

Line: Clemson -13.5, O/U 49.5

Despite Clemson being the dominant team in the ACC going back to the 2015 season, one team that has consistently given the Tigers a tough game is Syracuse. Head coach Dino Babers led Syracuse to an upset win over Clemson in 2017, and the Tigers needed a late comeback to beat the Orange in 2018. Last season we saw Clemson win a hard fought 17-14 contest.

This is Syracuse's best team since 2018 when the Orange won 10 games, and Clemson will look to get back to the College Football Playoff.

Here are the IB staff predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Clemson 26, Syracuse 16

This will be a bit of a sloppy game but I am going with the Tigers to win this one. Not only is Clemson playing on its home turf, the matchup isn't a good one for Syracuse. Neither team is very dynamic on offense, but Clemson has shown the ability to score points at a higher rate than the Orange.

Syracuse has thrived this season thanks to an improved pass game and a potent, but inconsistent ground attack that is countered with a very stingy defense. Syracuse has one of the best secondary units in college football and their linebackers are quite good as well. I think Syracuse can keep Clemson in check. This is a Clemson offense that has not gone over 400 yards of offense since a late September game against Wake Forest.

The problem for Syracuse is its strengths on offense play into the hands of the Clemson defense. Clemson has a dominant front seven that can dominate an opponents ground attack (with last week's win over Florida State being the exception) and can be disruptive in the pass game.

If Syracuse can protect the quarterback it has some perimeter matchups it can exploit against a mediocre Clemson secondary, but I don't think they can do that for four quarters. Clemson will grind this one out and pull away late in the game.

Prediction: Clemson 27, Syracuse 13

Syracuse took care of business at home against NC State last week and by even more than the experts predicted. The dome is a very tricky place to play and Notre Dame will get that treat in a little over a week. This is an important game if you're an Irish fan. Obviously, Notre Dame plays both of these teams and you would like both of them to be ranked when they play the Irish.

Winning last week pretty well ensured the Cuse will be ranked regardless of the outcome of this game and it is a hard sell to say that Clemson won't be ranked the first week of November. If this game were at Syracuse I would give them more of a shot in this one but traveling to Clemson will be tough. I think the Orange will fight and they always give the Tigers a hard time. This one could be close for three quarters but I think Clemson pulls away in the fourth.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Clemson 31, Syracuse 16

Syracuse has been an incredible story so far this season. They are led by a fantastic rushing attack with running back Sean Tucker and quarterback Garrett Shrader. Add in wide receiver Oronde Gadsden Jr. and the Orange have some really intriguing offensive firepower on top of a pretty talented defense as well.

The Clemson offense has been a bit up and down this season but it has still been loads better than at any point last season. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has had a great comeback season and offers a lot of upside in the passing game.

The difference should be up front defensively for Clemson. While Syracuse’s offensive line is improved, it still isn’t up to the standard that Clemson has created defensively. Syracuse hangs in for awhile but eventually Clemson pulls away in the second half.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Clemson 30, Syracuse 27

I think it’s safe to say that every ACC opponent won’t face a defense as good as the Tigers’ defense. With that being said, Syracuse has a dynamic running back and a big play wide receiver that could pose problems for that stout defense.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 27, Syracuse 21

Syracuse has been one of the stories of the 2022 season, rushing out to a 6-0 start and #14 ranking. That being said, a road game at Clemson is a tough ask for this team. Syracuse likes to run the ball with the backfield tandem of RB Sean Tucker (averaging 107.3 YPG) and QB Garrett Shrader (averaging 50 YPG), but the Orange will find tough sledding against the top rushing defense in the ACC. Still, Syracuse is a scrappy enough team that this will be a much lower scoring game and closer than the experts think. However, the athletes and experience of Clemson are too much in the fourth quarter.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Clemson 30, Syracuse 21

This will be just the second road game for the Orange this season. They’ve given the Tigers fits at times over the years and their ACC-leading defense should be able to at least keep this game interesting. They’ve held every opponent under 150 rushing yards, but DJ Uiagalelei is on a tear with 17 touchdown passes – 12 of them and just one interception against the last four ACC teams

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 27-6

Vince - 24-9

Ryan - 23-10

Shaun - 22-11

Andrew - 21-12

Sean - 21-12

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter