Game Prediction: #20 Florida Gators vs #11 Tennessee Volunteers

An old SEC rivalry is heating back up as both Florida (2-1) and Tennessee (3-0) square off with both teams being ranked for just the third time in nine years. The 11th-ranked Volunteers haven't been ranked this high heading into its matchup against the Gators since 2005.

Tennessee will look to give Florida its second conference loss of the season, while the Gators will look to bounce back from its loss to Kentucky two weeks ago by picking up a much-needed road conference win.

The IB team has broken down the game and is ready to make predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Tennessee 27, Florida 16

Florida started the season off with one of the biggest wins in college football to date, but the Gators have scuffled in the two most recent games. The offense was especially mediocre in a loss to Kentucky, and the Gators had to hang on to knock off 1-2 South Florida, who lost to BYU 50-21 in the season opener.

Florida has improved defensively, allowing just 279 yards to Kentucky, but it has been prone to chunk plays and is still rebounding from the Todd Grantham era. It will have to get right in a hurry against a Tennessee offense that comes in on fire. Florida will also need quarterback Anthony Richardson to look more like the playmaker he was against Utah and less like the erratic decision maker and thrower he was against Kentucky and South Florida.

Tennessee comes in scoring 52 points per game, although it averaged 61 points against a pair of MAC opponents. The Volunteers still scored 34 points and had 416 yards in a 34-27 road win at Pittsburgh, the reigning ACC champs. Tennessee is led by one of my favorite quarterbacks in the country in Hendon Hooker, who has continued the high level of efficiency that made him so good a season ago.

The biggest difference between the Volunteers in 2022 and 2021 is the defense, which appears to be much improved. Florida's ground attack, however, will be its most physical matchup to date. Ultimately, I like Tennessee's high-octane offense to make enough plays to win. I could see both teams scoring a bit more, but I think both defenses come to play in this one, but Tennessee wins the quarterback battle.

Prediction: Tennessee 31, Florida 17

Florida is coming off a disappointing loss to Kentucky last week. Anthony Richardson is going to have to bounce back from that key pick six he threw. Can he do it on the road? So far Florida has not been tested away from the Swamp. That changes this week as they travel to Knoxville. To be honest all the Vols have to do is be balanced offensively and I think the Florida defense will let them down. I hope Florida enjoyed being ranked.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Tennessee 34, Florida 20

The Gators defense has been able to bend but not break early in the season. Tennessee’s running game has been strong and Hendon Hooker continues to grow as a leader and passer. Anthony Richardson is an intriguing NFL prospect, but I’m not convinced that he can carry the Gators to a victory if the Vols shut down their rushing attack. Recent history suggests that the Gators have been able to come into Neyland Stadium and sneak out with victories, but their defense isn’t stout enough to pull it off this time.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Tennessee 37, Florida 28

Florida’s confidence is a little fractured since they defeated a talented Utah team in the Swamp a few weeks ago. Quarterback Anthony Richardson isn’t playing well and needs to get things turned around. He will take a nice step in this one but ultimately Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense will be too much to handle. It is time to give Hooker more credit as one of the premier signal callers in college football.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Tennessee 35, Florida 24

Tennessee has run the ball well, at better than 182 points a game, but the Vols are undisciplined, averaging eight penalties per game. The Gators are even better on the ground, at 212 yards a game, but the passing game is anemic and quarterback Anthony Richardson has four interceptions with no touchdowns.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH

Prediction: Tennessee 40, Florida 27

Tennessee has been impressive this season racing off to a 3-0 start, which includes an overtime victory against Pittsburgh. On the other hand, Florida made an early statement with a win over Utah before falling to Kentucky and nearly losing to South Florida last week. The Volunteers bring the SEC's top offense (and #3 in the nation) into this matchup, averaging 52 PPG and over 550 total yards. Florida will struggle to keep up on the road at Rocky Top and a couple Anthony Richardson interceptions leading to quick Tennessee scores make this one over by the third quarter. A late Florida touchdown makes this one look closer than it was.

Bryan - 10-4

Vince - 10-4

Shaun - 9-5

Sean - 9-5

Ryan - 9-5

Andrew - 7-7

