Oregon vs UCLA: Game Prediction, Preview

The Pac 12 has seen a bit of a resurgence this season, and on Saturday the two best teams in the conference so far square off in Eugene, Oregon. For the Ducks it's a continuation of the climb that began with Mario Cristobal. For the Bruins its Chip Kelly seeming to finally get them over the top, but we'll find out this weekend.

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Ore.)

When: 3:30 PM ET

TV: Fox

Line: Oregon -6.5

Oregon gets a chance to show it is the cream of the Pac 12 crop. UCLA is looking to earn its first Pac 12 title since 1998. Of course, Kelly is returning to Eugene for the third time on the UCLA sideline, and he's looking for his first win in what will be fourth try against the Ducks, the team he coached from 2009-12.

Here are the IB staff predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Oregon 34, UCLA 28

This is a matchup of two teams that are very similar on paper and on the field. Both teams have quarterbacks that were highly ranked but inconsistent for much of their careers, but both are having brilliant senior seasons. Both teams run the football extremely well and have improved on defense.

Oregon has a bad loss to Georgia and had to rally back to beat Washington State, but outside of that it has been dominant. UCLA struggled out of the gate, falling behind early to Bowling Green and holding on late to beat South Alabama in week three. Since then the Bruins have dominated opponents.

This game could go either way but I'm going with Oregon for two reasons. One, it's a home game for the Ducks and UCLA has only had one game away from home all season, and that was against a bad Colorado team. Oregon has won 23 straight home games, with its last loss coming back in 2018 against Stanford. Two, in a game of two comparable teams I see Oregon has having the more dynamic ability inside and out, and that will be the difference.

I could see UCLA winning, and I will be rooting for UCLA personally, but right now I think the edge goes to Oregon.

Prediction: UCLA 27, Oregon 24

A top ten battle in the PAC12! Who would have thought?? The best part is we don't have to wait until after dark to watch this matchup. I think Oregon has the advantage since they are at home but this just feels like a pick em type game. Both teams have their flaws. For me I think it comes down to the trust factor. Yes, I have been listening to a lot of ND pressers! I just do not trust Bo Nix so that is why I am going with the Bruins but this one could go either way.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Oregon 34, UCLA 31

Hats off to UCLA, who has really turned the corner under Chip Kelly. Offensively, they are extremely explosive. They can run the ball at a high clip and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is playing the best football of his career.

They are opposed by Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who is also playing quality football for the Ducks. Oregon edges out UCLA from a talent perspective defensively. The difference in this game is one big play for the Ducks defense.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: UCLA 31, Oregon 23

The UCLA offensive line is good enough to pound away on the Oregon defensive front with Zach Charbonnet. They also have the most efficient passing game in the Pac-12 and the league’s best defense. Oregon has to find a way to make the Bruins one-dimensional, but which part of the Bruins offense will they choose? Bo Nix may not be able to win a shootout with Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but he’s played much better since the opening loss to Georgia.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: UCLA 41, Oregon 37

UCLA brings its undefeated record to Autzen Stadium, a place the Bruins have won just once since 1997 (in 2004). Since getting blown out by Georgia in the opener, Oregon - led by QB Bo Nix - has responded, winning by an average score of 49.8-25.8. However, the Bruins will represent the toughest test for the Ducks since the Georgia game, and it's a matchup that favors UCLA. In a close game that could very well come down to the final possession, UCLA has the edge for a few reasons.

First, even though Nix has been great recently, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a legitimate Heisman candidate and in his 5th year as a starter, won't be intimidated by Autzen or anything the Ducks throw at him. Second, the Bruins excel at preventing negative plays on offense, having allowed just 20 TFLs this season, bring a +6 turnover margin into the game, and average 12 fewer penalty yards than Oregon. Those two factors are the reason why UCLA converts 54.8% of third downs, best in the Pac-12 and 4th nationally, while Oregon really struggles to get opponents off the field, allowing 50.6% third down conversions, which ranks 11th in the Pac-12 and 129th nationally.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: UCLA 45, Oregon 42

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been the real deal, throwing 15 touchdowns and running for four more to help the Bruins to a surprising 6-0 start. They haven’t played since two weeks ago when they beat Utah. Oregon hasn’t scored fewer than 41 points since scoring three points in their season opener vs Georgia, but their best win is over BYU.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 27-6

Vince - 24-9

Ryan - 23-10

Shaun - 22-11

Andrew - 21-12

Sean - 21-12

