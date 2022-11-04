Game Prediction: #24 Texas Longhorns at #13 Kansas State Wildcats

Another week of college football means another week with huge Big 12 matchups, and the most intriguing this weekend is the battle between the #24 Texas Longhorns (5-3) and the #13 Kansas State Wildcats. K-State is looking to continue its bounce back season and the Longhorns are hoping to get back on track after a loss to Oklahoma State.

Kansas State still controls its own destiny for the Big 12 title game, but the Longhorns need some help. They can help themselves a bit this weekend if they can pull off the upset.

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (Manhattan, Kan.)

When: 7:00 PM ET

Network: FS1

Line: Texas -2.5, O/U 54.5

Here are our staff predictions for the game.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Advantage: Kansas State 30, Texas 27

If not for quarterback Adrian Martinez going down against TCU, there's a great chance that Kansas State enters this game 7-1 and at the top of the Big 12 standings. Martinez was out against Oklahoma State, but Will Howard stepped up and shredded Oklahoma State in that blowout victory.

Kansas State, for my money, has the best defense in the Big 12. They can, however, be vulnerable against balanced teams that can run effectively. That is Texas .... sometimes. If the Longhorn ground attack shows up and takes the pressure off quarterback Quinn Ewers. Texas has run the football well in the last three weeks, so I think they can move the ball and score on Kansas State.

So why am I going with Kansas State? It's the combination of the defense that is good at forcing turnovers and Deuce Vaughn, the Wildcat running back. Texas will move the ball and score, but turnovers will allow Vaughn and the K-State offense to get it done in the end. I expect this to be a very entertaining game and wouldn't be at all shocked if the Longhorns won, but I really like the team Chris Kleiman has built.

Advantage: Kansas State 45, Texas 35

A top 25 matchup in the Big12 that just should not be a top 25 matchup. Texas has no business being ranked at this point baed on who they have beaten but they do have a golden opportunity if they can somehow defeat Kansas State. The problem is that KSU is just a more complete team than Texas right now. I do not see the Longhorns going on the road and defeating a team like the Wildcats. Should be some fun fireworks though.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Advantage: Texas 34, Kansas State 28

Kansas State is coming off of a dominant 48-0 victory over Oklahoma State last week. Their defense played out of their minds and they continue to run the ball well behind star running back Deuce Vaughn.

Texas is also coming off of a dreadful performance against Oklahoma State two weeks ago, specifically by quarterback Quinn Ewers. Luckily they are coming off of a bye week to hopefully get things straight.

I’m banking on a turnaround game for Texas and a slight hangover performance for Kansas State after a big victory.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Advantage: Kansas State 31, Texas 28

As much as I like Sark as a coach and play-caller, it’s hard to go against the Wildcats at home with all the momentum coming off their demolition of Oklahoma State. I don’t see a letdown in this one.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Advantage: Kansas State 38, Texas 34

This game is almost a toss-up, but the two teams have a common opponent the last two weeks. Texas lost to Oklahoma State 41-34 two weeks ago and K-State beat that same team last week 48-0 without Adrian Martinez.

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Advantage: Kansas State 35, Texas 31

The magic of the Little Apple was on full display last week in Kansas State's 48-0 shellacking of then-#9 Oklahoma State. The Wildcats dominated in all phases of the game, completely shutting down an experienced Cowboy offense and demoralizing a proud OSU defense.

Following up with the same level of intensity and domination will be extremely tough to do, but Kansas State will still get the victory against a talented but inexperienced Texas team, Kansas State's defense, which ranks among the best in the Big 12, will focus on taking away big plays and force the Longhorns to have to mount long drives. That will cause Texas to self-destruct on a few drives - the Longhorns convert only 39% of third-down conversions and are the Big 12's most penalized team.

