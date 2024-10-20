Social Media Erupts as Notre Dame's Biggest Rival Again Chokes One Away
Few teams have been as disappointing as USC over the last month
As Notre Dame continues to improve and finish off teams in the second half, the biggest rival of the Fighting Irish continues to have major second half issues.
That is of course USC and the Trojans, led by head coach Lincoln Riley, put that on full display again Saturday. USC held a 28-14 fourth quarter lead at Maryland but lost in regulation to fall to 3-4 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play.
Notre Dame plays at USC on November 30 to close the regular season this year. Following USC's latest loss, plenty of the college football world reacted to Riley and the Trojans continued struggles. Below are some of the best.
USC Football Great LenDale White
Jared Followill on Oklahoma's Impact from Riley
Former USC Football Manager Rips Program
Former USC Player Jake Olson Rips Program Direction
Jessica Smetana on Sam Hartman's Post-USC Celebration
RedditCFB
Steve SC on USC Football Under Lincoln Riley
Allie Gehring on USC Football's Latest Loss
Founders Edits on a Regressing USC Football Program
Emmanuel Acho Calls Lincoln Riley at USC Into Question
USC Football Again Defies Win Probability Charts
College Football Report on USC as a Sinking Ship
Can USC Football Add Beef and Bounce Back to 9 Wins Next Year?
USC Football's Historic Run to Start 2024 Season
About That, Matt Leinart...
