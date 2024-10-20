Irish Breakdown

Social Media Erupts as Notre Dame's Biggest Rival Again Chokes One Away

Few teams have been as disappointing as USC over the last month

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
As Notre Dame continues to improve and finish off teams in the second half, the biggest rival of the Fighting Irish continues to have major second half issues.

That is of course USC and the Trojans, led by head coach Lincoln Riley, put that on full display again Saturday. USC held a 28-14 fourth quarter lead at Maryland but lost in regulation to fall to 3-4 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play.

Notre Dame plays at USC on November 30 to close the regular season this year. Following USC's latest loss, plenty of the college football world reacted to Riley and the Trojans continued struggles. Below are some of the best.

USC Football Great LenDale White

Jared Followill on Oklahoma's Impact from Riley

Former USC Football Manager Rips Program

Former USC Player Jake Olson Rips Program Direction

Jessica Smetana on Sam Hartman's Post-USC Celebration

RedditCFB

Steve SC on USC Football Under Lincoln Riley

Allie Gehring on USC Football's Latest Loss

Founders Edits on a Regressing USC Football Program

Emmanuel Acho Calls Lincoln Riley at USC Into Question

USC Football Again Defies Win Probability Charts

College Football Report on USC as a Sinking Ship

Can USC Football Add Beef and Bounce Back to 9 Wins Next Year?

USC Football's Historic Run to Start 2024 Season

About That, Matt Leinart...

