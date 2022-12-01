College Football Playoff Expected To Expand To 12 Teams By 2024

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the College Football Playoff has cleared one of its final hurdles to a 12-team playoff, and it could happen as early as the 2024 season.

The Rose Bowl was one of those hurdles, but according to Thamel the bowl committee has agreed to adjusting its schedule in order to allow for expansion as early as 2024.

This move would be quite interesting for Notre Dame. If the expansion goes with the original proposal that Notre Dame Athletics Director Jack Swarbrick was a part of, the 12-team expansion would involve a first round bye for the four highest ranked conference champions.

With Notre Dame not being a part of conference the Irish cannot get a first round bye, which means the highest seed the team can get is a 5-seed. Under that proposal the first round playoff games would be on the home campus of the higher seeded team. That would mean if Notre Dame was a 5-8 seed it would get a playoff game inside Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame made the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020, but if the proposed format existed from the beginning (2014), Notre Dame would have more berths.

The Irish would have been an 8-seed and earned a home game against Florida State in 2015.

Notre Dame would have earned a 6-seed and a home game against Michigan State following the 2021 season.

It also would have meant Notre Dame had a possible College Football Playoff berth on the line when it headed to USC this past weekend.

