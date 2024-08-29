Irish Breakdown

Josh Pate Gives Notre Dame-Texas A&M Prediction

The Pate State Freights have spoken regarding Notre Dame and Texas A&M

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) who is hurt, dresses and throws some pre-game passes with fellow quarterbacks Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame and Texas A&M is one of, if not the biggest, game of college football's opening weekend.

The storylines write themselves for the game that appears to be about as closely matched as you'll find in Week 1.

Notre Dame remains a 2.5-point underdog on FanDuel at latest check with the total continuing to drop as it sits at 46.5 after opening near 50.

Predictions are coming in aplenty on this game as the national minds have begun weighing in.

The latest to do is Josh Pate of Josh Pate's College Football Show on CBS/247Sports.

Josh Pate's Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Prediction

Pate goes through the ways Notre Dame may have troubles in this game but also how it mind find enough offense to win.

With all that said, he still likes Texas A&M to win as he's picking the Aggies to be victorious and to cover.

You can check out his full video preview of the game below.

