Score Predictions: #12 BYU vs #25 Oregon

The BYU Cougars (2-0) head to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks (1-1). BYU has climbed up to No. 12 in the rankings after an overtime win over Baylor, and the No. 25 Ducks got on the board last week with a 70-14 pasting of Eastern Washington.

BYU is looking to build on their College Football Playoff resume and the Ducks are looking to get over their season opening loss to Georgia. IB has broken the game down and is ready to make predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Oregon 34, BYU 31

BYU has been very impressive so far this season, dominating South Florida and then grinding out a tough overtime win over Baylor. Quarterback Jaren Hall is an exciting player and I expect him to put up good numbers against an Oregon defense that got destroyed by Georgia.

Despite Hall's success I see the Ducks winning this game. Oregon got its ground attack rolling a bit last week, and Oregon has more speed on the perimeter than Baylor, which will be the difference in this game. BYU's defense is still shaky on the perimeter, and that's where Oregon will take advantage. It will be an entertaining game, but I see the Ducks making a few more plays on offense and a couple more stops on defense.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: BYU 34, Oregon 23

BYU is coming off a hard-fought double-overtime win against Baylor and must now turn around and play another Top 25 team on the road. We should find out whether Oregon’s miserable opening performance was an aberration or a sign of trouble ahead for the Ducks. Can BYU muster up another emotional performance? Quarterback Jaren Hall will have to be fantastic to keep the Cougars’ college football playoff hopes alive.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: BYU 27, Oregon 24

BYU and Oregon haven’t played a regular season game since Ty Detmer won the Heisman Trophy in 1990. The Cougars are coming off an impressive OT win over Baylor last week, while the Ducks blew the brakes off Eastern Washington 70-14 after their season opening blowout loss to Georgia. BYU’s a slight underdog, but I like their defense to win the day.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: BYU 34, Oregon 26

BYU is a good football team. They play physical defense, have solid quarterback play and don’t shoot themselves in the foot. The latter sums up Bo Nix’s career perfectly. BYU plays a cleaner game for another huge victory.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: BYU 31, Oregon 16

Living on the West Coast, I was able to stay up and watch BYU's victory over Baylor last weekend, and I came away impressed by the Cougars. BYU has a stingy defense, and QB Jaren Hall is a playmaker. On the other sideline, Oregon is a bit of an enigma so far - the Ducks had a lot of preseason hype and were ranked #11, but were utterly embarrassed by Georgia 49-3 in Week 1.

While I don't think Oregon is quite as bad as they played against Georgia, the fact remains that Bo Nix is not an accurate enough QB to beat a defense like BYU's, and I think Oregon will struggle to move the ball. The Autzen Zoo will be rocking, but I don't expect the crowd noise to bother BYU - the Cougars are used to it, and this is also a 12:30 PM PT kickoff on the West Coast, taking a little energy away from the crowd. BYU controls this game from start to finish and with games against Wyoming and Utah State the next two weeks, will bring an undefeated record into Las Vegas to face Notre Dame.

IB STAFF PREDICTION STANDINGS

Bryan - 6-3

Shaun - 6-3

Vince - 6-3

Sean - 5-4

Ryan - 5-4

Andrew - 4-5

