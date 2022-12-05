Defensive Lineman Braden Fiske Recaps Notre Dame Visit

This past weekend, Notre Dame welcomed several talented recruits on campus, including 2023 commits Christian Gray, Christopher Terek and Charles Jagusah. The staff also hosted a potential impact transfer in former Western Michigan defensive lineman Braden Fiske.

Fiske earned All-MAC honors in 2022 after racking up 59 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacs. He also broke up three passes and forced three fumbles. He has received interest from programs in the SEC, Big Ten and ACC.

As you can imagine, the last few days have been pretty hectic for the 6-5, 300-pound defender. It is much different than the recruiting that Fiske experienced the first time around when he came out of Michigan City High School in Indiana.

"The last few days have been pretty wild,” Fiske said. "I don’t think I’ve ever been on the phone so much in my life. Coming out of high school, I only had two scholarship offers. I had Western Michigan obviously but my other program was from FCS Illinois State. I have never really experienced anything like this before.”

Notre Dame made it a priority to quickly get in contact with Fiske. From there, the visit was set up and it has been full stream ahead. Luckily his familiarity with the Irish program created instant intrigue and made them a quick contender.

"It was Wednesday night, Coach (Al) Golden and Coach (Al) Washington gave me a call,” Fiske explained. "They talked to me for a while and invited me to campus. Since my hometown is really close by, it was a no-brainer to get there for the weekend.”

That visit did not disappoint. Fiske left the weekend with an increased opinion on the Notre Dame program and all they have to offer. It was a weekend to remember.

"From facilities, to coaches, to administration and everything in between, the program is second to none,” explained the 6-5, 300-pound defender. “Obviously I grew up close by, my parents house is only about a half an hour from the campus. It was pretty surreal to be able to visit this weekend.

"It was really great,” he continued. "I went out to dinner Friday night with Coach Golden and met up later that night with Coach Washington at the football stadium. All the coaches are tremendous people and really great at what they do.”

Fiske also got the opportunity to check in on a practice as the team started their prep for the bowl game on Saturday morning. Seeing the coaches in their element was a big bonus, and helped Fiske visualize how he could potentially fit.

"Getting to see a practice, and how the staff runs things was really cool,” Fiske explained. "Coach Washington is really hands on, will put himself right in the drill to make sure that the players know exactly what the expectation is. He’s a really honest and genuine person. From the very start, he laid out the vision and explained to me how I would potentially fit into the defensive line.

“Coach (Marcus) Freeman is the same way,” Fiske added .”The energy he brings to the practice field is tremendous. I’m excited about what he’s building.”

While things are happening quickly, Fiske has no plans on rushing a decision. The next several weeks will serve as an opportunity to really sit on the decision and weigh all of his options.

"I don’t have any school visits planned as of now,” he said. "Right now, I do have several home visits. I’m not trying to rush this process. I’m a graduate transfer and I only have one season left to chase all of my dreams. That is twelve months to help a team win and make an impact.”

The Irish program won’t have to wait tremendously long to find out about Fiske’s decision. They could reign in the new year with some great news from the former Western Michigan star.

“I’d like to have everything figured out by the beginning of January,” Fiske noted. “That’s the plan right now.”

Fiske would be a very important pickup if the staff can convince him to jump on board. Notre Dame is losing standout defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola and also will be without fellow interior defensive lineman Chris Smith. Fiske would provide the interior of the Notre Dame defensive line with a size upgrade and impact production potential.

In total, Fiske appeared in 41 games over the last four years for Western Michigan. He recorded 148 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and three forced fumbles for the Broncos.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter