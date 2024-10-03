Deuce Knight Decommits From Notre Dame: A Muted Reaction to the Departure
This delayed Irish drama has lessened the emotional reaction
The Deuce Knight recruitment has been an ongoing drama for years now. From the big news of his commitment to the Irish many months ago, up to his official de-commitment and flip to Auburn, this story has been ever present in Notre Dame fans' minds and social media feeds.
Deuce's decision not to take his talents to South Bend is certainly a blow to Notre Dame and Irish fans, but the reaction to the news has been rather tame.
Why? Everyone saw this coming for months. Despite Deuce being listed as an Irish commit, his actions have been telling a different story for some time now.
The modern world of recruiting is the wild west
It's wild to me that a player could be verbally committed to Notre Dame while wearing another college's gear, visiting another college for their home games multiple times, and actively recruiting players to that other school on social media, but that's exactly what ended up happening in this case.
While I don't feel that this is a great look for Notre Dame, I understand the position the Irish were in. They knew he was leaning toward leaving but the Irish had his verbal commitment and were holding out hope he'd possibly reconsider.
He didn't, but I understand why Notre Dame didn't rescind his offer once he began his heavy flirtation with Auburn. Welcome to the delicate dance of modern college football recruiting.
