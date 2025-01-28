Drayk Bowen Drops Baseball, Shifts Full Focus to Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame linebacker Drayk Bowen just finished his sophomore football season, helping the Fighting Irish to a national championship game appearance.
Bowen was a major part of Notre Dame's stout defense as he recorded 78 tackles, a sack, and forced three fumbles (including one in the title game).
Bowen came to Notre Dame as a two-sport athlete as he also played on the baseball team last spring, but according to Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily, Bowen will not be playing baseball this spring.
Bowen appeared in three games for Notre Dame last season, scoring runs against Rice and Tennessee Tech as a pinch runner.
Bowen will enter his junior year as a student and have two years of eligibility remaining with the football team as his role as a team leader will certainly grow this coming season.