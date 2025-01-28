Irish Breakdown

Drayk Bowen Drops Baseball, Shifts Full Focus to Notre Dame Football

Bowen set to focus on the gridiron after a breakout season for the Fighting Irish

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) reacts on the bench after losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) reacts on the bench after losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame linebacker Drayk Bowen just finished his sophomore football season, helping the Fighting Irish to a national championship game appearance.

Bowen was a major part of Notre Dame's stout defense as he recorded 78 tackles, a sack, and forced three fumbles (including one in the title game).

Bowen came to Notre Dame as a two-sport athlete as he also played on the baseball team last spring, but according to Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily, Bowen will not be playing baseball this spring.

Bowen appeared in three games for Notre Dame last season, scoring runs against Rice and Tennessee Tech as a pinch runner.

Bowen will enter his junior year as a student and have two years of eligibility remaining with the football team as his role as a team leader will certainly grow this coming season.

More From Notre Dame on SI

Quick Thoughts on Notre Dame's Freshly Released 2025 Football Schedule

'Strong Candidate' Emerges in Notre Dame Search for New Defensive Coordinator

2025 Notre Dame Football Off-Season Roster Tracker

Shane Gillis Wants to Help Notre Dame's NIL Arms Race

Notre Dame Set to Open 2025 Season at Old Rival on a Sunday Night

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football