ESPN College GameDay Staffer Already Picking Against Notre Dame Against Louisville

It didn't even take until Saturday for one ESPN College GameDay staff member to call for Notre Dame to be upset at home

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; From left: Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the ESPN College Gameday set at the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl.
Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; From left: Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the ESPN College Gameday set at the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
ESPN's College GameDay doesn't air its popular game prediction segment for the Saturday slate until about 11:45 a.m. ET on Saturday, but that didn't stop one staff member from already making his prediction for the showdown between Notre Dame and Louisville public.

Rece Davis, who hosts the show on Saturday morning, also hosts the College GameDay Podcast. It was there this week that Davis let it be known that despite Notre Dame being almost a touchdown pick according to the betting lines, that he's taking the Cardinals on Saturday.

Rece Davis' Notre Dame vs. Louisville Prediction

Rece Davis on the set of ESPN College GameDay
Host Rece Davis speaks with Desmond Howard at left and Pat McAfee at right during the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. The show was to highlight the Notre Dame-Ohio State game. / GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK

"This is an elimination game for the Irish," Davis stated. "I think it's a must win and I don't think they do it. I'm taking Louisville to go in and win the game... I'm taking Louisville outright to really establish themselves as a threat to Miami and Clemson in the ACC." 

Notre Dame is Playing for College Football Playoff Life

Because of Notre Dame's embarrassing home loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2, the Irish almost certainly have to win out in order to make the College Football Playoff. It will be hard pressed to find a team in playoff contention with a worse loss than that and it will certainly be held against Notre Dame if there is any debate to be had at all, not that it shouldn't be.

For Notre Dame fans this game against Louisville is just the latest edition of "one week at a time" where the Irish simply must win.

