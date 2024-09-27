ESPN College GameDay Staffer Already Picking Against Notre Dame Against Louisville
ESPN's College GameDay doesn't air its popular game prediction segment for the Saturday slate until about 11:45 a.m. ET on Saturday, but that didn't stop one staff member from already making his prediction for the showdown between Notre Dame and Louisville public.
Rece Davis, who hosts the show on Saturday morning, also hosts the College GameDay Podcast. It was there this week that Davis let it be known that despite Notre Dame being almost a touchdown pick according to the betting lines, that he's taking the Cardinals on Saturday.
Rece Davis' Notre Dame vs. Louisville Prediction
"This is an elimination game for the Irish," Davis stated. "I think it's a must win and I don't think they do it. I'm taking Louisville to go in and win the game... I'm taking Louisville outright to really establish themselves as a threat to Miami and Clemson in the ACC."
Notre Dame is Playing for College Football Playoff Life
Because of Notre Dame's embarrassing home loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2, the Irish almost certainly have to win out in order to make the College Football Playoff. It will be hard pressed to find a team in playoff contention with a worse loss than that and it will certainly be held against Notre Dame if there is any debate to be had at all, not that it shouldn't be.
For Notre Dame fans this game against Louisville is just the latest edition of "one week at a time" where the Irish simply must win.
