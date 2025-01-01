ESPN College GameDay Staff Makes Predictions for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl
The Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl is highly anticipated in the College Football Playoff and the primetime matchup for the evening of New Year's Day.
The two teams are still set to play in New Orleans according to all reports, as the investigation continues into the horrific events that unfolded early Wednesday morning in town.
If anything changes we will be sure to share updates at Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated. In the meantime, we'll continue to preview the game as our understanding as of now is that it will be played as scheduled.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia: ESPN College GameDay Staff Picks
The ESPN College GameDay crew did their show from the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day morning, and made picks for the remaining College Football Playoff quarterfinal games today.
Among those was obviously the much anticipated Sugar Bowl matchup this evening. Here is how the ESPN College GameDay staff sees tonight's showdown going.
Desmond Howard: Notre Dame
Pat McAfee: Georgia
Nick Saban: Georgia
Lee Corso: Notre Dame
Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia
The three picking Georgia are doing so under entirely predictable circumstances.
McAfee said right before making his pick that he's "an Irish guy from Indiana that never picks Notre Dame" while Saban of course is going to go with his former assistant Kirby Smart and Georgia.
And Kirk Herbstreit - are we really even going to play around with this one? Of course he's going to pick the SEC team over Notre Dame based off his commentary this post-season.