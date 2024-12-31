ESPN's Final Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Georgia and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
Game time for the 2025 Sugar Bowl is approaching and just about everything that can be stated has been stated before kickoff.
But with that said, let's take a look at just one more thing.
Shortly after Notre Dame disposed of Indiana in the First Round of the College Football Playoff, we took a look at ESPN's computer model for predictions, their Football Power Index (FPI).
The initial look gave Notre Dame a 56.1% chance at victory while giving Georgia a win 43.9% of the time.
After the final injury reports have been announced and the small chance of Carson Beck playing officially being squashed, those numbers have been updated.
As of 4:15 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve 2024, Notre Dame remains the pick from FPI, but by less of a percentage.
Final Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl ESPN FPI Odds
Notre Dame chances of victory: 53.9% (down 2.2%)
Georgia chances of victory: 46.1% (up 2.2%)
ESPN FPI National Championship Odds
With just eight teams remaining in the College Football Playoff and only hours remaining until the start of the quarterfinals when Boise State battles Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl, here are the latest odds of winning the national championship according to ESPN's FPI formula.
8. Arizona State: 1.2%
7. Boise State: 1.3%
6. Oregon: 7.7%
5. Penn State: 12.1%
4. Georgia: 12.9%
3. Ohio State: 17.3%
2. Notre Dame: 20.2%
1. Texas: 27.2%
College Football Playoff: ESPN FPI Quarterfinal Odds
Fiesta Bowl Odds: Penn State vs. Boise State - 7:30 p.m. ET, Dec. 31, 2024
Penn State chances of victory: 65.3%
Boise State chances of victory: 34.7%
Peach Bowl Odds: Arizona State vs. Texas - 12:00 p.m. ET, Jan. 1, 2025
Arizona State chances of victory: 20.5%
Texas chances of victory: 79.5%
Rose Bowl Odds: Oregon vs. Ohio State - 4:00 p.m. ET, Jan. 1, 2025
Oregon chances of victory: 46.3%
Ohio State chances of victory: 53.7%
Sugar Bowl Odds: Georgia vs. Notre Dame - 8:45 p.m. ET, Jan. 1, 2025
Notre Dame chances of victory: 53.9%
Georgia chances of victory: 46.1%