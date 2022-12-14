Five Notre Dame Players Named AFCA All-Americans

Notre Dame had five different players earn All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association. The Irish had three players on offense, one on defense and a special teams player earn the honor from AFCA.

Senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey was named to the AFCA first team after racking up 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. The California native finished his career with 26.5 sacks, which made him the school's all-time leader in sacks.

Senior long snapper Michael Vinson was also named a first-team All-American. Vinson was incredibly steady this season as Notre Dame's short and long snapper. He recently announced he'll be returning to play for the Irish in 2023 as a sixth-year senior.

Three offensive players were named to the second team list.

Tight end Michael Mayer was named to the AFCA second team after hauling in 67 catches for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. Mayer has been named a first-team All-American by the AP, CBS Sports, Walter Camp and Pro Football Focus.

Sophomore left tackle Joe Alt was also named an All-American by AFCA as a second-team selection. Alt was an incredibly steady and impactful player this fall after not allowing a single sack all season.

Fifth-year senior Jarrett Patterson was also named to the AFCA second-team All-American squad. Patterson moved to guard this past season and he earned this honor despite battling through injuries all season. As he got more used to playing guard his overall play really took off and he was a key ingredient to the Notre Dame line playing very good football in the second half of the season.

