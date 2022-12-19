Former Notre Dame Quarterback Drew Pyne Transfers To Arizona State

It would appear that former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne has found a new home. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Pyne will transfer to Arizona State for his final three seasons of eligibility.

Pyne entered the transfer portal in early December after he was told that Notre Dame would not only be going into the portal for a quarterback of their own, but also that Pyne wasn't locked into starting in the bowl game now that Tyler Buchner was getting back to health.

Instead of staying and competing for the starting role, Pyne decided it was best to get a fresh start.

The Connecticut native stepped into the starting lineup in the third game of the season after Buchner was lost for what was believed to be a season-ending shoulder injury. Notre Dame went 8-2 with Pyne in the starting lineup, with strong wins over programs like Clemson and North Carolina mixed in with a bad loss to Stanford and a season-ending loss to USC.

Pyne passed for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing 64.6 percent of his passes. Pyne was picked off just six times and finished with a passer rating of 155.27. Pyne earned a reputation as a strong leader and was very well respected by teammates and coaches alike for his attitude and work ethic this season. This was obvious by how his teammates responded to him when he did take over the starting job.

What was also obvious during Pyne's tenure as the starter was that he was a bit limited as a passer, which allowed teams to load the box against the Irish ground game.

Arizona State recently hired Kenny Dillingham as head coach. Dillingham most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Oregon (2022), Florida State (2020-21), Auburn (2019) and Memphis (2018).

