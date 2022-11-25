North Carolina (9-2) has already clinched its spot in the ACC Championship game, but they saw their six-game win streak snapped last week in a stunning loss to Georgia Tech. In order to get some momentum back heading into its matchup against Clemson, the Tar Heels will need to figure out a way to beat rival NC State, who has won four of the last six games in this matchup.

NC State has had a disappointing season riddled with key injuries, but knocking off the 17th-ranked Tar Heels would be a nice way to end the season.

Where: Kenan Stadium (Raleigh, N.C.)

When: 3:30 PM ET (Friday)

Network: ABC

Line: UNC -6.5, O/U 56

IB has broken down the game and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: North Carolina 35, NC State 21

We'll find out this weekend if the loss to Georgia Tech was just a bad day, or if the Tar Heels are buckling under the pressure of their high ranking and pending ACC title berth. I'm going with it being an anomaly.

NC State has one of the better defenses in the ACC, but they've been vulnerable to really good pass attacks, and North Carolina has the best pass attack the Wolfpack will face this season. Quarterback Drake Maye is playing like a Heisman contender, and the Heels will should be a bit salty after last week's loss to Georgia Tech. I expect a big bounce back game for Maye and star wideout Josh Downs, who was held to just three catches last week.

The Wolfpack offense lacks the firepower to win this game in my view. His future is bright, but I have a hard time seeing freshman MJ Morris out-dueling Maye.

Prediction: North Carolina 42, NC State 28

It is funny how my love for the Irish sways my votes on these games but here we are again. ND needs UNC to win as many games as possible so strengthen their NY6 resume. They have already locked themselves into the ACC title game so hopefully they are still playing for keeps during this game. It helps that the game is at home and it is a rivalry game. Drake Maye is playing very well and I think he will continue. At the end of the day I do not think this game will be that close.

RYAN ROBERTS, RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Prediction: North Carolina 27, NC State 20

I just can’t get on NC State right now. I know that North Carolina is coming off of a very disappointing loss to Georgia Tech but they are still a much more dependable team offensively to trust.

Drake Maye and Josh Downs are the difference in this football game. NC State has routinely stuck around the 20-21 point range so the first team to hit the over is the victor in this one.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: North Carolina 42, NC State 28

North Carolina’s disappointing performance against Georgia Tech may have taken some of the shine off Drake Maye’s season and his chances at the Heisman. However, NC State lacks the firepower to handle the response I expect from the Tar Heel offense.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: North Carolina 36, NC State 24

This would have a better chance of being a fun game if NC State QB Devin Leary was healthy, but he’s not. The Wolfpack might still score against the Tar Heels, but not enough to beat Drake Maye and Co.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: North Carolina 31, NC State 21

North Carolina hosts a reeling NC State team coming off a surprising loss to Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels have already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship against Clemson, but need to rebound this weekend to get back momentum heading into that game.

The good news for North Carolina is that rival NC State has been a shell of itself since losing QB Devin Leary to a season-ending injury. Since Leary was injured against Clemson, the Wolfpack have averaged just 18.3 PPG. They've managed to stay above water on the strength of a strong defense, but North Carolina will be the best offense they have faced all season.

The Heels control this one the entire way and secure a 10-win season on behind a bounce-back performance from QB Drake Maye.

