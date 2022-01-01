Skip to main content
    How To Watch Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State

    How to watch and listen to the Fiesta Bowl matchup between Notre Dame and Oklahoma State
    Author:

    Notre Dame plays Oklahoma State. Here is how you can watch and listen to the game.

    Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
    When: 1 PM EST
    Television: ESPN Bob Wischusen (play-by-play); Dan Orlovsky (analyst); Kris Budden (sideline)
    Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network (Paul Burmeister play-by-play; Ryan Harris analyst) 101.5 FM & 960 AM South Bend.
    SiriusXM (Channel 129)

    Spread: Notre Dame -2.5(PointsBet)

    What to know: Notre Dame (11-1) will play its single toughest opponent this year. Despite the fact that Cincinnati is in the College Football Playoff, the Cowboy (11-2) defense and strength of schedule with wins over Baylor and Oklahoma make them more tested than the Bearcats. Also, it’s likely the outcome of the Big 12 Championship against Baylor would’ve been different had running back Jaylen Warren been available. 

    Notre Dame has to protect Jack Coan against the team with the most sacks in the country. OSU has 55. It’s a two-edged sword with the Cowboys. It’s slightly easier to pass the ball against their defense than it is to run it but with Coan back there, the risk for sacks is greater. It’s a big day for Notre Dame. It hasn’t won a New Year’s Six bowl game since 1994 and Marcus Freeman is making his coaching debut. The second half of Notre Dame’s schedule wasn’t strong. This will be the first-ranked opponent they’ve played since they lost to Cincinnati on Oct. 2. The idea that this is just another game is a smokescreen. This is a huge game for the players, the program, and Freeman.

