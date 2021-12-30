Irish Breakdown To Hire New Recruiting Analyst

The last year has been an amazing one for Irish Breakdown! The growth we have had on all our platforms blew away our projections. It also put me in position to make two very, very important hires as we now launch into more full-throttled recruiting coverage.

With that being said, I am absolutely THRILLED to announce that Irish Breakdown has added Ryan Roberts and Shaun Davis to the team to cover recruiting. Ryan Roberts will be our director of recruiting and Shaun is going to play a huge role in covering recruiting, with an emphasis on midwestern recruits.

A lifelong Notre Dame fan, Ryan has followed the program closely while developing a following across various avenues of football. Covering everything from the NFL Draft, NFL and college football. A part of his NFL Draft work specifically, he has been able to develop deep relationships with NFL Draft prospects, college coaches, current and former NFL scouts and various other media members. His stops have include in depth scouting work with NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger, as well as long time NFL scout and CFL executive David Turner on their weekly podcast, Mav Sports Take.

Shaun is also a lifelong Notre Dame fan from Chicago. He is a producer at ESPN Chicago and is a co-host of the Lucky Lefty Podcast along with former Irish quarterback Malik Zaire. He has been a key part of the Irish Breakdown podcast channel and is now jumping on board full time.

With these two great analysts and writers on staff our recruiting coverage is going to explode in 2022!

Welcome Ryan (@RiseNDraft) and Shaun (@SD2Mics) to our family by following them on Twitter!

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter