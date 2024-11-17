Week 12 Shake-Up: Joel Klatt Reveals Reworked College Football Top 10
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt saw Colorado rout Utah close-up on Saturday and then had plenty of time to watch the rest of what wound up being a significant weekend of games.
Klatt releases his own personal top 10 each week and did so late Saturday night, following BYU's upset loss to Kansas.
Last week Klatt put Notre Dame inside his top 10 for the first time since early-September as they checked in at No. 10 exactly. With what else happened around the sport could Notre Dame have moved up?
Here is Klatt's entire updated college football top 10 rankings.
Just Missed: Miami, Boise State, Texas A&M, and Colorado
10. Notre Dame
Record: 9-1
Week 12 Result: 35-14 win vs. Virginia
Next Week: vs. Army (Yankee Stadium)
9. Tennessee
Record: 8-2
Week 12 Result: 31-17 loss at Georgia
Next Week: vs. UTEP
8. Alabama
Record: 8-2
Week 12 Result: 52-7 win vs. Mercer
Next Week: at Oklahoma
7. Ole Miss
Record: 8-2
Week 12 Result: Off Week
Next Week: at Florida
6. Georgia
Record: 8-2
Week 12 Result: 31-17 win vs. Tennessee
Next Week: vs. Massachusetts
5. Penn State
Record: 9-1
Week 12 Result: 49-10 win at Purdue
Next Week: at Minnesota
4. Indiana
Record: 10-0
Week 12 Result: Off Week
Next Week: at Ohio State
3. Texas
Record: 9-1
Week 12 Result: 20-10 win at Arkansas
Next Week: vs. Kentucky
2. Ohio State
Record: 9-1
Week 12 Result: 31-7 win vs. Northwestern
Next Week: vs. Indiana
1. Oregon
Record: 11-0
Week 12 Result: 16-13 win at Wisconsin
Next Week: Off Week
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:
I don't agree that it's just a given that the SEC teams that are all tied with two conference losses are all just unquestionably better than Notre Dame, but Klatt seems to clearly think as much.
The toughest part in Klatt's rankings as well as the College Football Playoff rankings that get released this Tuesday will be how those SEC teams rank. One week after Ole Miss put in on Georgia, Klatt ranks Georgia higher - and I can entirely understand a logical sense as to why, even if I don't agree with it.
The parity in college football this fall is as good as its been in a really long time.