Week 12 Shake-Up: Joel Klatt Reveals Reworked College Football Top 10

Big Ten makes up 80% of Klatt's new top five

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Fox Sports announcer Joel Klatt walks across the field prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium.
Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Fox Sports announcer Joel Klatt walks across the field prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt saw Colorado rout Utah close-up on Saturday and then had plenty of time to watch the rest of what wound up being a significant weekend of games.

Klatt releases his own personal top 10 each week and did so late Saturday night, following BYU's upset loss to Kansas.

Last week Klatt put Notre Dame inside his top 10 for the first time since early-September as they checked in at No. 10 exactly. With what else happened around the sport could Notre Dame have moved up?

Here is Klatt's entire updated college football top 10 rankings.

Just Missed: Miami, Boise State, Texas A&M, and Colorado

10. Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Xavier Watts celebrates a big play with teammate
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates getting an interception during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 9-1
Week 12 Result: 35-14 win vs. Virginia
Next Week: vs. Army (Yankee Stadium)

9. Tennessee

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel after the Vols lost to Georgi
Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel shown walking off the field after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Record: 8-2
Week 12 Result: 31-17 loss at Georgia
Next Week: vs. UTEP

8. Alabama

Alabama celebrates a touchdown against Merce
Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Rico Scott (11) celebrates with wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) after Scott caught a touchdown pass against the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr- USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Record: 8-2
Week 12 Result: 52-7 win vs. Mercer
Next Week: at Oklahoma

7. Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin directs his team on the sidelin
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Record: 8-2
Week 12 Result: Off Week
Next Week: at Florida

6. Georgia

Tate Ratledge celebrates a huge Georgia win over Tennesse
Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) celebrates after a victory over the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Record: 8-2
Week 12 Result: 31-17 win vs. Tennessee
Next Week: vs. Massachusetts

5. Penn State

Penn State celebrates a big play against Purdu
Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Amin Vanover (15) celebrates after sacking Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State Nittany Lions won 49-10. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 9-1
Week 12 Result: 49-10 win at Purdue
Next Week: at Minnesota

4. Indiana

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti
Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Record: 10-0
Week 12 Result: Off Week
Next Week: at Ohio State

3. Texas

Quinn Ewers celebrates a Texas win at Arkansa
Nov 16, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Texas won 20-10. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Record: 9-1
Week 12 Result: 20-10 win at Arkansas
Next Week: vs. Kentucky

2. Ohio State

Ohio State runs the ball against Northwester
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs upfield during the second half of the NCAA football game at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Ohio State won 31-7. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 9-1
Week 12 Result: 31-7 win vs. Northwestern
Next Week: vs. Indiana

1. Oregon

Dillon Gabriel looks down field for Oregon at Wisconsin a
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Record: 11-0
Week 12 Result: 16-13 win at Wisconsin
Next Week: Off Week

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:

I don't agree that it's just a given that the SEC teams that are all tied with two conference losses are all just unquestionably better than Notre Dame, but Klatt seems to clearly think as much.

The toughest part in Klatt's rankings as well as the College Football Playoff rankings that get released this Tuesday will be how those SEC teams rank. One week after Ole Miss put in on Georgia, Klatt ranks Georgia higher - and I can entirely understand a logical sense as to why, even if I don't agree with it.

The parity in college football this fall is as good as its been in a really long time.

Published
