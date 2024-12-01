Joel Klatt Updates Top 10: Notre Dame Makes Big Move Up the Rankings
The final week of the college football regular season has come and gone as plenty of drama was had.
Notre Dame (11-1) got by rival USC (6-6) in dramatic fashion and avoided the upset-minded Trojans, who put up quite the fight.
It wasn't the same for Ohio State though as the nearly three touchdown favorites lost at home to rival Michigan, and fell right out of the Big Ten championship game as a result.
Joel Klatt of Fox Sports was on the call for that Michigan upset and released his updated top 10 college football rankings following the conclusion of Saturday night's games.
As a result of the latest week of chaos, Notre Dame sky-rocketed up Klatt's list.
See Klatt's entire top 10 below.
Just Missed: Ole Miss, South Carolina, Boise State, Miami
10. Alabama
Record: 9-3
Week 14 Result: 28-14 win vs. Auburn
Next Week: Regular season has concluded
9. SMU
Record: 11-1
Week 14 Result: 38-6 win vs. Cal
Next Week: ACC Championship vs. Clemson
8. Indiana
Record: 11-1
Week 14 Result: 66-0 win vs. Purdue
Next Week: Regular season has concluded
7. Georgia
Record: 10-2
Week 14 Result: 44-42 (8 OT) win vs. Georgia Tech
Next Week: SEC Championship vs. Texas
6. Ohio State
Record: 10-2
Week 14 Result: 13-10 loss vs. Georgia Tech
Next Week: Regular season has concluded
5. Tennessee
Record: 10-2
Week 14 Result: 36-23 win at Vanderbilt
Next Week: Regular season has concluded
4. Notre Dame
Record: 11-1
Week 14 Result: 49-35 win at USC
Next Week: Regular season has concluded
3. Penn State
Record: 11-1
Week 14 Result: 44-7 win vs. Maryland
Next Week: Big Ten Championship vs. Oregon
2. Texas
Record: 11-1
Week 14 Result: 17-7 win at Texas A&M
Next Week: SEC Championship vs. Georgia
1. Oregon
Record: 12-0
Week 14 Result: 49-21 win vs. Washington
Next Week: Big Ten Championship vs. Penn State