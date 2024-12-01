Irish Breakdown

Joel Klatt Updates Top 10: Notre Dame Makes Big Move Up the Rankings

Just a few weeks ago Notre Dame couldn't crack Klatt's top 10

Nick Shepkowski

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt at the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park.
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt at the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The final week of the college football regular season has come and gone as plenty of drama was had.

Notre Dame (11-1) got by rival USC (6-6) in dramatic fashion and avoided the upset-minded Trojans, who put up quite the fight.

It wasn't the same for Ohio State though as the nearly three touchdown favorites lost at home to rival Michigan, and fell right out of the Big Ten championship game as a result.

Joel Klatt of Fox Sports was on the call for that Michigan upset and released his updated top 10 college football rankings following the conclusion of Saturday night's games.

As a result of the latest week of chaos, Notre Dame sky-rocketed up Klatt's list.

See Klatt's entire top 10 below.

Just Missed: Ole Miss, South Carolina, Boise State, Miami

10. Alabama

Record: 9-3
Week 14 Result: 28-14 win vs. Auburn
Next Week: Regular season has concluded

9. SMU

Record: 11-1
Week 14 Result: 38-6 win vs. Cal
Next Week: ACC Championship vs. Clemson

8. Indiana

Record: 11-1
Week 14 Result: 66-0 win vs. Purdue
Next Week: Regular season has concluded

7. Georgia

Record: 10-2
Week 14 Result: 44-42 (8 OT) win vs. Georgia Tech
Next Week: SEC Championship vs. Texas

6. Ohio State

Record: 10-2
Week 14 Result: 13-10 loss vs. Georgia Tech
Next Week: Regular season has concluded

5. Tennessee

Record: 10-2
Week 14 Result: 36-23 win at Vanderbilt
Next Week: Regular season has concluded

4. Notre Dame

Record: 11-1
Week 14 Result: 49-35 win at USC
Next Week: Regular season has concluded

3. Penn State

Record: 11-1
Week 14 Result: 44-7 win vs. Maryland
Next Week: Big Ten Championship vs. Oregon

2. Texas

Record: 11-1
Week 14 Result: 17-7 win at Texas A&M
Next Week: SEC Championship vs. Georgia

1. Oregon

Record: 12-0
Week 14 Result: 49-21 win vs. Washington
Next Week: Big Ten Championship vs. Penn State

More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

Social Media Reacts to Notre Dame's Thrilling Win Over USC, CFP Berth

Instant Takeaways as Notre Dame Punches College Football Playoff Ticket

Notre Dame's Season Saved by Sophomore

Watch: Notre Dame Player Throws Punch at USC Lineman

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football