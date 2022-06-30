Marcus Freeman Announces That Notre Dame Will Wear Green Jersey vs. California

Notre Dame will wear green jerseys in its September 17th matchup against California

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced today that the Fighting Irish would don green jerseys in their September 17th matchup against California. It will mark the first time since 2018 that Notre Dame will sport the green jerseys.

The Irish made the announcement in a very creative manner.

In the video above you'll see Freeman reading through tweets from fans and some media members criticizing the fact that in the past Notre Dame would push "Irish Wear Green" for games, but it was a marketing push to sell green items of clothing. We know that because the team rarely wore the green jerseys during those pushes.

Freeman can be seen agreeing with the notion that having an "Irish Wear Green" push without the team wearing green jerseys was, well, absurd.

At the end Freeman apparently yells in the direction of head football equipment manager Chris Bascik, "Hey Bas, can we wear green jerseys for the Cal game?" That is followed by a graphic of Notre Dame making that announcement.

