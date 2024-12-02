Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame Add a New Chapter to the Irish's Illustrious Football History
Notre Dame Football lore was built on making history
No college football program in the country has as much history of the game built into it as Notre Dame. From Rockne, Gipp, the Horseman, and Frank's constant pursuit of perfection, to the era of Ara, to a divine finish by Devine in 1977 right on up the Lou Holt's 1988 group, to a large extent, college football history is Notre Dame history.
So many legendary coaches, Heisman winners, and All-Americans to go along with so many great seasons and games. I'm certain that at this moment, everyone associated with building the historical football feats that litter the annals of the Irish football historical record texts is proud. New Notre Dame history has indeed been made.
Notre Dame will host a CFP game the weekend of Dec 20-21st
While the Irish will have to wait a while before learning who their opponent will be for their round one game, we know the Irish will be hosting the game in wintry South Bend.
Making the playoff was always the first priority, maneuvering into a hosting seed was the next priority. Notre Dame has done just that, and for the first time ever, playoff football will be played in Notre Dame Stadium.
While this feat alone secures a chapter in the history books, plenty of other Irish records are begging to be broken this season, like perhaps the 30-year major bowl drought hanging over this program like a wet blanket.
Now that the Irish have secured a CFP spot and hosting seed, it's time to get greedy. Notre Dame isn't a perfect football team, but neither is any other. There's no reason at all why Notre Dame can't make a truly deep run in this tournament.
