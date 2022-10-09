Michael Mayer Sets Notre Dame All-Time Catches Mark

Notre Dame took a 10-6 lead early in the second quarter against BYU, and the play that put the Fighting Irish up was a historic one as junior tight end Michael Mayer set the program's all-time single season catches mark for a tight end.

Mayer ran a wide fade route from the slot and got behind the BYU defense for a 24-yard touchdown grab from quarterback Drew Pyne.

With the catch, which was Mayer's sixth of the game, the Kentucky native now has 141 career catches, passing former Irish All-American Tyler Eifert for tops on the all-time list.

Mayer already has six catches for 73 yards in the game, which at the time of this story being published was just two plays into the second quarter.

Mayer set the Notre Dame single season mark last season when he hauled in 71 catches, and he also set the single-season yards mark for a tight end with 840 yards a season ago. Mayer also set single-season tight end marks for a Notre Dame freshman in 2020 when he hauled in 42 catches for 450 yards.

Eifert still holds the all-time yards mark 1,840 career receiving yards. Mayer currently has 1,596 career receiving yards at the time that he set the catches record.

