The Seattle Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60, but betting on the spread isn't the only way to wager on the big game. Maybe, you have a better feeling about how many total points will be scored on Sunday.

You can find all of my best bets in my article, 60 Bets for Super Bowl 60, but in this article, I'm going to focus solely on a few over/under bets regarding the game's totals. Let's dive into them.

Best Over/Under Bets for Super Bowl 60

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Seahawks/Patriots UNDER 45.5 (-110)

First Quarter UNDER 7.5 (-110)

First Half UNDER 22.5 (-110)

Credit to the Patriots for finding ways to win their three playoff games to this point, but their offense averaged just 3.3 yards per play in that stretch, and now they have to take on the best defense in the NFL. Alternatively, the reason for the Patriots getting this far has been their own defense. They got healthy late in the season and have done a great job of stepping up in the postseason.

Offensively, both teams like to run the football, ranking inside the top five of the NFL in run play percentage. The more they run, the more the clock drains. The more the clock drains, the less time there is to score.

Two run-first offenses backed by strong defenses is a recipe for an UNDER.

I feel great about the first quarter under in this game as well. The Patriots' offense has struggled in the opening quarter throughout the postseason, scoring just 2.3 first quarter points per game. All three of their opening drives in the postseason have also resulted in a punt.

First Half UNDER 22.5 (-110)

Sometimes, people will look to the first half under if they're afraid of a plethora of points being scored in the fourth quarter, which wouldn't be unusual in an NFL game, especially in the Super Bowl. If you think both defenses will have a strong outing, but you want to avoid weird late-game situations, you can consider sticking to the first half under 22.5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

