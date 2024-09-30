Irish Breakdown

Watch: Kyren Williams Extends NFL's Longest Current Rushing Touchdown Streak

Kyren Williams continues to see his star rise in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with tight end Colby Parkinson (86) after he scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field.
Quick, which NFL player has the longest active of streak of scoring at least one touchdown in a game?

If you answered former Notre Dame star and current Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams then you win the new toaster.

Williams extended that streak to seven-straight games on Sunday when he punched in a three-yard touchdown run cut the Chicago Bears lead over the Rams to two. Check it out below.

Williams finished the day with 94 rushing yards and that touchdown. He also hauled in four receptions for ten yards.

Williams has struggled in terms of average yards per run, putting up just 3.5 per carry so far this year but has continued to have a nose for the end zone as he's found pay dirt in his last seven games.

The Rams however fell to the Bears 24-18 and fell to 1-3 on the season.

