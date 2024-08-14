Former Notre Dame Star Linebacker Inks Big NFL Deal
Former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah earned a spot in the 2023 Pro Bowl as a member of the Cleveland Browns and on Wednesday, cashed in with a new NFL contract.
Owusu-Koramoah inked a three-year deal with the Browns worth $39 million. $25 million of that is guaranteed.
Owusu-Koramoah is coming off a massive 2023 season where he led all linebackers with 20 tackles for loss. He also forced a fumble and intercepted two passes.
At Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah had to wait his turn to get on the playing field but when he did, he certainly made the most of it.
Between the 2019 and 2020 seasons in South Bend, Owusu-Koramoah recorded 142 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. He also intercepted a pass, forced five fumbles, and recovered four fumbles (one for a touchdown against No. 1 Clemson in 2020).
In 2020, Owusu-Koramoah was named the Butkus Award Winner as the nation's top collegiate linebacker.
Owusu-Koramoah fell in the draft because of what was thought to be a heart issue, something that has since been dispelled.
