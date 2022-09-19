Skip to main content

North Carolina Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels have released their depth chart for the upcoming matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame (1-2) got its first win of the season this past Saturday, but they will face a much, much tougher test this weekend when they head to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels.

North Carolina released its depth chart ahead of the matchup.

NORTH CAROLINA OFFENSE

UNC Offense

Junior wide receiver Josh Downs is expected to be back in the lineup after missing recent games against Appalachian State and Georgia State. 

NORTH CAROLINA DEFENSE

UNC Defense

Fifth-year senior Jack linebacker Noah Taylor was a transfer from the University of Virginia. Taylor had four tackles and a sack against the Irish in 2019, a game Notre Dame won 35-20.

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

