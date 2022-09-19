North Carolina Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

Notre Dame (1-2) got its first win of the season this past Saturday, but they will face a much, much tougher test this weekend when they head to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels.

North Carolina released its depth chart ahead of the matchup.

NORTH CAROLINA OFFENSE

Junior wide receiver Josh Downs is expected to be back in the lineup after missing recent games against Appalachian State and Georgia State.

NORTH CAROLINA DEFENSE

Fifth-year senior Jack linebacker Noah Taylor was a transfer from the University of Virginia. Taylor had four tackles and a sack against the Irish in 2019, a game Notre Dame won 35-20.

