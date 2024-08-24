How Benjamin Morrison is a True Notre Dame Man
Benjamin Morrison's Injury and Tough Recovery
Benjamin Morrison is one of Notre Dame's best players. Ever since his emergence as a freshman as a natural athlete with a penchant for making big plays, he's been a defensive stalwart for the Irish who has led by example.
Morrison was surely on track to be one of the rare number of college players to play three years of college ball and head straight to the first round of the NFL draft. All was going as planned until an unfortunate shoulder injury in spring led to surgery in late March with a tricky and tedious recovery afterwards.
Morrison chose the most aggressive path, the one that helps Notre Dame the most
Once having a better understanding of the procedure being undergone and the typical recovery times and the tedious nature of shoulder injuries, Morrison and his camp had many options available to them. Which direction would they go in?
Knowing that he will likely be turning professional after this year, Morrison could have opted to take his recovery extremely slow and cautiously. This would likely mean not being ready to start the season, a huge blow to the Irish. Another option? Foregoing this year altogether and instead rehabbing in preparation and protection for what comes next in his career.
Morrison chose neither of these paths and instead battled through rehabilitation as quickly as he could to get back on the practice field in time to face Texas A&M. Why did Benjamin pick this path? Because his teammates needed him. Notre Dame needed him. It was the right thing to do in vintage Notre Dame man style. What an impressive competitor and winner.
