Notre Dame's Latest Playoff Projections Entering Week 5

Notre Dame is 4-0 with all of its goals still in front of it, as it heads to North Carolina this weekend.



The Fighting Irish are yet to really be tested one-third of the way through the year, and hope to avoid that again this week as it enters as a roughly three-touchdown favorite.

What does Notre Dame's postseason outlook look like currently, in the midst of getting some unfortunate injury news earlier this week?



And what are its chances against the best teams on its schedule, at BYU and at home against Miami, and how do those games impact where Notre Dame ultimately heads?

The masses seem to agree that Notre Dame is going to the College Football Playoff, which isn't exactly new.



But how high a seed can the Fighting Irish end up with?



Here's a look at the national pundits' playoff projections this week, and where I think Notre Dame ends up.

Notre Dame's Bowl Projections

Notre Dame appears headed to the College Football Playoff.



Is there any fear or not getting a bye to the quarterfinals?



Here's what the experts around the country see, as well as myself.

Sports Illustrated

No. 1 seed for Notre Dame? Sports Illustrated's bowl projections says as much, at least.



What is perhaps more surprising is who it would play in the quarterfinals in this situation:



The winner of No. 8 Iowa and No. 9 Indiana, a game that would be played on the Iowa City campus.

CBS Sports

The CBS Sports bowl projections aren't as high on Notre Dame as Sports Illustrated, but they still have the Fighting Irish getting a first-round bye as the No. 4 seed. That would have the Irish playing the winner of No. 5 Texas and No. 12 Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.

College Football News

The projection from College Football News is another that has Notre Dame as the top dog. It calls for Notre Dame to take on No. 8 LSU in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the national semi-finals.

ESPN

Another two projections from ESPN, and another two have Notre Dame getting a bye. One of the projections calls for Notre Dame to be the two-seed and take on No. 7 Alabama in the quarterfinals, while the other has Notre Dame as the three-seed and taking on No. 6 Ohio State.

Nick Shepkowski's Notre Dame Postseason Projection

Just how high can Notre Dame get in the rankings by seasons end? If it goes 12-0 it will certainly get a first round bye, but will that be enough to get the No. 1 seed?

It will depend what happens elsewhere but at this point, I don't see anyone in the SEC running with Georgia.



Yes, you can tell me all about Texas, but I'll be very surprised if it doesn't have two losses by the end of the regular season. It'll still host a playoff game, but I don't see it getting a bye.

So what does that mean for wheer I see Notre Dame ending up?

Nick Shepkowski's Notre Dame Postseason Projection

I've been impressed with both BYU and Miami so far this year, but not enough to think Notre Dame loses either of those games.



I do think Georgia goes 13-0 and wins the SEC, though, which would land it a top seed in the playoff.



The question for Notre Dame then is, does a Big Ten team go undefeated as well? And does whoever ends up losing the conference title games in the SEC and Big Ten already have a loss going in?



For now I see Notre Dame getting the No. 2 seed in the playoff - which could include a trip to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl.